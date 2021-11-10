Sir Geoffrey Cox has claimed he “does not believe” he breached MPs’ rules — despite footage appearing him to show undertaking external work from his Commons office.

In a statement, the former Tory attorney general also revealed the party’s chief whip advised him it was “appropriate” to vote via a proxy from the Caribbean in April while advising the government of the British Overseas Territory on a corruption case.

At the time, provisions had been made for MPs to participate remotely in parliamentary business as the country faced draconian Covid restrictions.

The statement from the QC — issued on his website — however, defended Mr Cox’s decision to work with the islands, insisting he “regularly works 70-hour weeks” and gives “primary importance” to his constituency work.

“Prior to his visit to the BVI, he consulted the chief whip specially on this issue and was advised that it was appropriate,” the statement said.

After Labour demanded a probe into whether Mr Cox broke Commons rules on a separate occasion on 14 September, amid claims he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work for the BVI government, the Tory MP added he will co-operate with any investigation.

The statement added: “He fully understands that the matter has been referred to to the parliamentary commissioner and he will fully cooperate.

“He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or of the committee on the matter.”

However, in a letter to the parliamentary commissioner, Kathryn Stone, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the MP’s code of conduct was “very clear” that elected representatives ensure that “any facilities and services provided from the public purse is... always in support of their parliamentary duties” and “should not confer any... financial benefit on themselves”.

Video grab taken from the YouTube channel of BVI Commission of Inquiry of Sir Geoffrey Cox where he was representing BVI Government ministers, remotely on September 14 (PA)

The statement on behalf of Mr Cox, who was attorney general during Theresa May’s premiership, added: “Sir Geoffrey’s view is that it is up to the electors of Torridge and West Devon whether or not they vote for someone who is a senior and distinguished professional in his field and who still practices that profession.

“That has been the consistent view of the local Conservative Association and although at every election his political opponents have sought to make a prominent issue of his professional practice, it has so far been the consistent view of the voters of Torridge and West Devon. Sir Geoffrey is very content to abide by their decision.”

The most recent register of financial interests showed that Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey will earn more than £800,000 from Withers, an international law firm appointed by the BVI government in January.

Sir Geoffrey also disclosed in the register that from September 28 this year until further notice, he will be paid £400,000 a year by Withers for up to 41 hours of work per month.