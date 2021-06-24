George Osborne takes new job at British Museum

Labour attacks choice of ex-chancellor: ‘He has enough jobs already, he doesn’t need another’

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
@andywoodcock
Thursday 24 June 2021 14:05
George Osborne has added the chairmanship of the British Museum to the array of jobs he has taken on since leaving government.

The former chancellor’s appointment, to come into effect in October, was announced by museum director Hartwig Fischer, who said Mr Osborne was someone who “knows the museum well and values the trust the museum enjoys around the world”.

But Labour shadow heritage minister Alex Sobel said that the former chancellor had been “the architect of devastating cuts to funding arts and culture” while at the Treasury from 2010-16.

“He has enough jobs already, he doesn’t need another,” said Mr Sobel.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said the prime minister played no part in the choice.

“The decision to appoint Mr Osborne was made by the museum’s trustees,” the spokesperson told reporters.

Since leaving public office, Mr Osborne has acquired a number of high-profile jobs, serving as editor of the Evening Standard from 2017-20 and becoming chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, founding Partner of venture capital firm 9Yards Capital and an investment banker with Robey Warshaw.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at the British Museum - and so honoured to have had the opportunity to apply for this role, and to have been chosen by the trustees to become their chair.

“All my life I have loved the British Museum. To my mind, it is quite simply the greatest museum in the world.

“ It’s a place that brings cultures together and tells the story of our common humanity.”

Mr Osborne said that outgoing chair Sir Richard Lambert will be “a very hard act to follow”, but said he hoped to bring “my experience, energy and passion to this incredibly exciting role”.

The 50-year-old former chancellor was selected following what was described by the museum as an “independent, open and thorough search process for a leader with a global perspective, with a demonstrable interest in culture and history, and a commitment to engaging local, national, and international audiences”.

