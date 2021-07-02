Merkel says Germany could lift travel restrictions on double-jabbed Britons in ‘foreseeable future’

But Boris Johnson fails to extract immediate commitment from chancellor to lift controls

Jon Stone@joncstone
Friday 02 July 2021 14:45
comments
<p>Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel ahead of their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence</p>

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel ahead of their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence

(Getty Images)

Germany could lift travel restrictions on British travellers who have had both their Covid jabs in "a foreseeable future", Angela Merkel has said.

Speaking on a visit to the UK the chancellor declined to immediately lift controls and pointed out that the UK had also imposed rules of its own on German travellers.

Her comments came after Boris Johnson met with Ms Merkel to ask her to make it easier for Brits who wanted to travel to Germany.

"We have adopted certain protective measures when we were not, as yet so familiar with a Delta variant," the chancellor told reporters at a press conference.

"We now see that the share of those of the Delta variant in Germany is increasing very rapidly.

Recommended

"As you know, we're reviewing our travel restrictions continuously and we think that in a foreseeable future, those who have received double jobs will then, according to our classification – and now Britain obviously is a high incidence area – will be able to travel again without having to go into quarantine."

But Ms Merkel declined to give an immediate commitment to loosen controls, adding: "Let me point it out again: it's not only Germany that impose travel restrictions: the United Kingdom to has done quite a lot in order to protect its own citizens, and that is a continuous learning process that we undergo is it not? We have to adjust the time and again to the most recent developments."

Many countries, including those in Europe, have imposed extra restrictions on the UK because of its status as a hub for new variants of Covid-19.

Both the Kent variant and Indian or Delta variant have become widespread in Britain well before many other countries – who have impose controls to try and stop the spread.

Prime minister Mr Johnson said it sounded "as though progress is being made" on lifting restrictions.

The UK is also currently detecting comparatively large numbers of new Covid-19 cases, although deaths are much lower than previously due to the NHS’s advanced vaccination programme.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

"You've heard what Chancellor Merkel just said about the German process and where they are on double jabs, and I think that's great and that's and that's right: it sounds as though progress is is being made," he said.

"I think that Angela is also right to point out that the UK, we also have very tough restrictions on people coming from Germany at the present time. That's quite right, you'd expect us to have the toughest possible measures to stop the disease, arriving in this country."

Mr Johnson also announced that the UK and German cabinets would meet together annually, the first such arrangement between the UK and EU. Ms Merkel is stepping down as chancellor later this year, having held the role since 2005 when Tony Blair was the UK prime minister.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments