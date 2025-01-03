Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Italy’s far-right prime minister has spoken out about her similarities with Sir Keir Starmer, saying the pair are “in tune” on “the fight against mass illegal immigration”.

Giorgia Meloni, known for her hardline views on immigration, sparked concern across Europe as her coalition government came to power in October 2022.

But after meeting the UK prime minister in September, it seems the pair have struck up good relations.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, she said relations between herself and Starmer were “very well”, adding: “We are in tune on many issues. I am thinking, for example, of the management of migratory flows and the fight against mass illegal immigration, because it is a phenomenon that affects the entire European continent, even outside the EU borders.”

Last year, Meloni backed a £556m deal to transport 3,000 people intercepted in Italian seas each month to Albania - but the plan has not been successful so far due to legal problems.

Starmer faced criticism in September after he said that the UK would send Italy £4m to support the Italian PM’s immigration crackdown.

open image in gallery Meloni spoken of warm relations between her and the UK prime minister following their meeting in September. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Meloni added: “We agree with Starmer that we need to intensify the fight against traffickers, work on greater cooperation between our police forces, strengthen the commitment to assisted voluntary repatriations and not be afraid to explore innovative solutions, such as the one that Italy has started with the protocol with Albania to process asylum requests in non-EU territory, but under Italian and European jurisdiction.”

In the same interview, Meloni detailed her friendship with owner of social media site X and fellow right-winger Elon Musk.

“We are definitely two people who have a great relationship. Elon Musk is a brilliant man and it is always very interesting to talk to him,” she said.

open image in gallery Meloni detailed her friendship with owner of social media site X and fellow right-winger Elon Musk. ( Getty Images )

“Musk is a great personality of our time, an extraordinary innovator who always looks to the future. I find it natural to be able to talk to him. Of course, there are things on which our point of view is more similar, others that we see more distant, but this does not prevent comparison.

“And, allow me, it makes you smile quite a bit when until yesterday those who exalted Musk as a genius and today instead paint him as a monster, only because he chose the side considered “wrong” of the barricade. I have never thought this way.”

It comes as Musk launched an attack on Starmer and the Labour government after Labour rejected a call for a national inquiry into child grooming.

The tech billionaire triggered an explosive row on Thursday over Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of historic child abuse in Oldham after he suggested the prime minister had failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.