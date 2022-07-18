When is the no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government?

The government of outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence today amid renewed calls for him to step down and pass the reins of power to a caretaker leader.

The vote is scheduled for 10pm tonight and, should the government be defeated, it is highly likely that a general election would be triggered.

But in order for the confidence vote to be lost, a significant number of Tory MPs would need to vote against it, or at least abstain - an unlikely scenario given the resignation of Mr Johnson, the subdued anger directed at his premiership, and the brutal leadership contest consuming the Conservative party.

Tonight’s unusual government motion may offer Mr Johnson a final chance to defend his record before MPs after the string of tumultuous events which led to his downfall - the final straw being his handling of accusations of sexual misconduct against his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Mr Johnson had been expected to open the debate - although it is not clear whether he will now do so, or whether he will leave it to another minister.

It comes after Labour said it would seek to hold a confidence vote after Mr Johnson announced he would stay on as party leader until the autumn when he would make way for his successor.

But the government refused to accept the wording of the Labour motion, which expressed no confidence in the government and the PM, effectively forcing Tory MPs to go on record saying they still had confidence in Mr Johnson if they wanted to avoid an election.

In its place, ministers tabled a motion of their own after Commons deputy speaker Nigel Evans told the two parties to resolve the matter.

Ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who has tabled an amendment demanding Mr Johnson resign immediately, said: “Conservative MPs have the chance to show they are listening to the people by getting rid of this failing prime minister.

“Boris Johnson should go now and, when a new Conservative leader is in place, we should have a general election so that people can kick out these Conservatives once and for all.”

It comes after Conservative rivals clashed over tax policies in the second live debate on ITV this evening in their bid to be the new prime minister.

Rishi Sunak pushed back against Liz Truss after she accused him of raising taxes to the “highest level in 70 years”, adding that raising taxes would “choke off” economic growth.

Mr Sunak responded: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t… This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”

The five contenders to replace Boris Johnson were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate, and none of them raised their hands.