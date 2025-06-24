Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has been branded "dangerously flat-footed" in its efforts to recover nearly £2 billion in estimated taxpayer losses from the Covid-19 bounce back loan scheme, a cross-party committee of MPs has warned.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the lack of incentive for lenders to pursue the recovery of these funds, highlighting a significant gap in the scheme's oversight.

Introduced in the early days of the pandemic, the bounce back loan scheme was designed to provide rapid financial support to businesses grappling with forced closures and plummeting demand.

It offered loans of up to £50,000 per business, made available swiftly to most UK firms by waiving standard credit and affordability checks.

However, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) now estimates that total losses due to fraud within the scheme will reach at least £1.9 billion, a figure acknowledged to likely be higher as not all fraudulent cases have yet been identified.

While approximately £130 million has been recovered so far, the DBT admits it cannot determine how much of this relates to loans taken out fraudulently.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced the Covid bounce back loan scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic ( PA )

The PAC's stark warning underscores ongoing concerns about the vast sums of public money lost to fraud and the government's perceived slow response in holding those responsible to account.

The Government guaranteed to cover any losses incurred by lenders on loans that could not be repaid when the scheme began.

It has nonetheless withdrawn its backing on £367 million worth of loans where it felt lenders have not done all it should have done – meaning banks foot the bill, rather than taxpayers.

Earlier this month, Starling Bank said it had agreed to remove the Government guarantee on a group of loans that had potential issues – leading it to put aside some £28 million.

But the PAC said the broader guarantee meant there was a lack of incentive for banks to recover taxpayers’ money.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the committee, criticised “passivity” in the Government’s approach.

“DBT were unable to tell us if even the tiny fraction of that sum recovered was in fact even related to fraud,” he said.

“Indeed, relying on government-backed lenders to recover losses, who thus lack any incentive to pursue lost funds, has been a dangerously flat-footed approach.

“Now that the Insolvency Service has taken over responsibility for viable cases, we look forward to hearing how it fares where others have failed.”

The DBT has been approached for comment.