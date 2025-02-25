UK newspapers launch campaign against AI copyright plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of the UK’s biggest newspapers have used a coordinated campaign across their front pages to raise their concerns about AI’s impact on the creative industries.

Special wraps appeared on Tuesday’s editions of the Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Mirror, the Daily Star, The i, The Sun, and The Times – as well as a number of regional titles – criticising a Government consultation around possible exemptions being added to copyright law for training AI models.

The proposals would allow tech firms to use copyrighted material from creatives and publishers without having to pay or gain a licence, or reimbursing creatives for using their work.

In response, publishers have launched the Make It Fair campaign, which saw newspapers put covers on the outside of their front page – criticising the Government’s consultation – organised by the News Media Association (NMA), and backed by the Society of Editors (SOE).

The message said: “The Government wants to change the UK’s laws to favour big tech platforms so they can use British creative content to power their AI models without our permission or payment. Let’s protect the creative industries – it’s only fair.”

It has been timed to coincide with the last day of the Government’s consultation on Tuesday.

Owen Meredith, chief executive of the NMA, said that “copyright is fundamental to publishers’ ability to invest in trusted quality journalism”, and AI should be no different.

He said: “We’re appealing to the great British public to get behind our Make it Fair campaign and call on the Government to guarantee creatives are able to secure proper financial reward from AI firms to ensure a sustainable future for both AI and the creative industries.”

Dawn Alford, executive director of SOE, said the “unprecedented and united action by publishers shows the strength of feeling around the Government’s lack of support for the creative sector when it comes to AI”.

In addition, the News Media Coalition (NMC), a not-for-profit organisation whose members include publishing houses, national and international news agencies, will make a written submission to the Government’s consultation on Tuesday, warning of an existential threat to newsgathering and news operations from the unlicensed use of quality journalistic content by AI.

The campaigns come alongside a protest from more than 1,000 musicians – including Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn – who have released a joint silent album, featuring recordings of empty studios and recording spaces, meant to represent what will happen to human musicians if AI is allowed to use copyright works.