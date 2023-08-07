Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s government is thought to have revived proposals to send migrants to a British overseas territority 4,000 miles away if the Rwanda plan fails.

Ascension Island is reportedly among the territories being re-evaluated as a place to process asylum seekers in case the government’s Rwanda policy is ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court.

The government is also in negotiations with at least five other Africans countries about a similar deportation agreement to the one agreed with Rwanda, according to The Times.

Home Office minister Sarah Dines appeared to confirm the “plan B” was being resurrected as part of a range of contingency options in case the Supreme Court rules against the policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda.

Asked if the government was considering sending asylum seekers to Ascension Island, Ms Dines told Times Radio: “We’re pretty confident Rwanda is a lawful policy … But like any responsible government, we’re looking at additional measures.”

The junior Tory minister added: “We’re focused on Rwanda, which we’re confident is going to be the right place [to send people]. But of course we’re look at every other additional measure, as you would expect.”

The government is said to be in talks with five other African countries about a deal to “offshore” asylum claims – Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Morocco and Niger, which is currently experiencing a coup.

Grilled on discussions with the other countries, Ms Dines did not deny talks, but said: “I don’t think it would be right to go into specific countries. These are delicate arrangements as part of an ongoing process of work the government do, and you would expect it to.”

The Home Office minister added: “So we’re looking at a lots of additional possibilities, which is only right … We’re still in discussions with many people.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman on visit to Rwanda (PA Wire)

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the latest proposed plans as “headline chasing announcements that are never delivered”.

Previous plans to send illegal migrants to Ascension Island, revealed in 2020 under Boris Johnson and Priti Patel’s tenure, were branded a “logistical nightmare” by a member of the island’s council, Alan Nicholls.

A feasibility study carried out by the Foreign Office found the volcanic island, with a population of 900, was “unlivable” for reasons such as inadequate water supplies, and a lack of medical infrastructure.

The government’s Rwanda plan ran into legal roadblocks after the Court of Appeal found it was “unlawful”, citing deficiencies in the East African country’s asylum system.

A senior government source told The Times that it was “pragmatic to consider all options” including sending illegal migrants to overseas territories such as Ascension Island.

Campaigners have raised concerns about the safety of people deported to Rwanda (PA) (PA Wire)

The chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, condemned these proposals as “more shameful demonisation of men, women and children” escaping countries such as Afghanistan, Sudan, and Iran.

Labour’s Ms Cooper said: “They claimed they were going to do this years ago but it never got off the ground. This joins a long list of headline chasing announcements that are never delivered.”

It comes as the first asylum seekers could be housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge as soon as Monday, as Mr Sunak’s ministers push on with the repeatedly delayed plans despite safety concerns.

Around 50 people are expected to be in the first group of migrants to board the vessel docked in Portland Port, Dorset, despite fierce local opposition to the highly-controversial plan.

The government is also increasing fines for those who allow unauthorised migrants to work for them or live in their properties, under their plans to deter Channel crossings.

The Home Office argued that “illegal working and renting are significant pull factors for migrants crossing the Channel” and that increasing fines will serve as a deterrent.

Civil penalties for employers will be raised up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first breach and £60,000 for repeat offenders, tripling both from the last increase in 2014.

These hikes are expected to be enforced from the beginning of next year. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “There is no excuse for not conducting the appropriate checks and those in breach will now face significantly tougher penalties,” he added.