Advertising regulator bans seven misleading government newspaper ads

The UK’s advertising regulator has banned seven government newspaper adverts because of their misleading appearance.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the so-called “advertorials”, which appeared in local newspaper in March, were not obviously identifiable as ads.
Advertorials are commercial advertisements which are presented as articles. Under rules, it must be obvious that such articles are paid for and not normal editorial content.
MPs had complained about the placements, which sought to promote the government’s “Levelling up” policy.
The department was headed by Tory MP Michael Gove at the time, who has since returned to the backbenches.
They appeared on 13 March on the websites of the
Grimsby Telegraph, Derby Telegraph, Birmingham Mail, Leicester Mercury and Newcastle Chronicle, and on Cornwall Live and Wales Online.
The ASA said that while the ads were labelled, the statements did not reference the government’s levelling up department which had paid for them.
The regulator also said it was also not clear from the accompanying warning text that the following article would also be an advert.
The ASA said the “advertorial” label on the homepage was small and likely to be overlooked by readers.
A woman and her dog in the the North Sea at Tynemouth Longsands beach before sunrise
PA
Police officers remove a campaigner from a Just Stop Oil protest on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, London
PA
A drummer plays during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London
PA
Timothee Chalamet attending the UK premiere of Bones and All during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London
PA
Two young male fallow deer lock antlers in Dublin’s Phoenix park as rutting season begins
PA
The Princess of Wales during a cocktail making competition during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
PA
Greenpeace protesters interrupt Prime Minister Liz Truss as she delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference
PA
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng wearing hard hats and hi-vis jackets, visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham
AFP/Getty
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, reveals the Doodle House, a twelve-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent, which has been covered, inside and out in the artist's trademark monochrome, cartoonish hand-drawn doodles
PA
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. Haaland went on to score a hattrick, his third of the season in the Premier League. City beat United 6-3.
Manchester City FC/Getty
Protesters hold up flags and placards at a protest in London. A variety of protest groups including Enough is Enough, Don't Pay and Just Stop Oil all demonstrated on the day
AFP/Getty
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has not been seen in days, leaves the back of Downing Street after a meeting with Office For Budget Responsibility following the release of her government’s mini-budget
Getty
The Virginia creeper foliage on the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont (Beyond the Bridge) Llanwrst, Conwy North Wales, has changed colour from green to red in at the start of Autumn. The building was built in 1480 as a residential dwelling but has been a tearoom for over 50 years
PA
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), demonstrates outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government
PA
David White, Garter King of Arms, poses with an envelope franked with the new cypher of King Charles III 'CIIIR', after it was printed in the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace in central London
AFP/Getty
A gallery staff member poses next to a painting by Lucian Freud - Self-portrait (Fragment), 1956 - on show at a photocall for the Credit Suisse exhibition - Lucian Freud: New Perspectives at the National Gallery in London
PA
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg in Liverpool before the start of the Labour Party annual Conference which he opened with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and sang the national anthem
PA
Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
PA
A climate change activist protests against UK private jets while lighting his right arm on fire during the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London
EPA
Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London
PA
A flock of birds in the sky as the sun rises over Dungeness in Kent
PA
Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are collected by the Hillsborough Gardening Team and volunteers to be replanted for those that can be saved or composted
PA
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the long walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
A man stands among campers on The Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins fouls Manchester City’s Jack Grealish leading to a red card. City went on to win the match at Molineux Stadium three goals to nil.
Action Images/Reuters
Members of the public stand in the queue near Tower Bridge, and opposite the Tower of London, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London
AFP via Getty Images
Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
PA
The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
PA
Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle
Getty
Crowds line the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, as King Charles III joins a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS
Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater
AFP/Getty
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle
AFP/Getty
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave after viewing floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace
Getty
A screen commemorating Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Piccadilly Circus, London Britain
EPA
Police officers stand guard after Animal Rebellion activists threw paint on the walls and road outside the Houses of Parliament in protest, in London, Britain
Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government
PA
Visitors at the PoliNations garden in Victoria Square, Birmingham, which is made up of five 40ft high tree installations and over 6,000 plants. The PoliNations programme aims to explore how migration and cross-pollination have shaped the UK’s gardens and culture
PA
Undergraduates at the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional Pier Walk along the harbour walls of St Andrews before the start of the new academic year
PA
The Massed Pipes and Drums parade during the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park
PA
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London, before commencing their first Guard Mount at Buckingham Palace
PA
A salmon leaps up the weir at Hexham in Northumberland, despite the drought warnings and low water levels, the River Tyne is still flowing well allowing the salmon and sea trout to head up river to spawn. Every year tens of thousands of salmon make the once-in-a-lifetime journey along the Tyne to spawn, having been out a sea
PA
Flowers are placed at the gates outside Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death
PA
Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish at Forrest Road as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action
PA
Competitors take part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire
PA
People from the Emancipated Run Crew who are running the carnival parade all in green to remember the 72 people that died in the Grenfell fire during the Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time on two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic
PA
Competitors in the bog section during Rude Health Bog Triathlon at Llanwrtyd Wells, in Wales
PA
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets patient Rita Thomson after she had a complete hip replacement during a visit to South West London Orthopaedic Centre
Getty
Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School, in Norwich, Norfolk
PA
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night
PA
Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London
AP
“We therefore concluded that the ads were not obviously identifiable as marketing communications,” the ASA said.
“The ads must not appear again in their current form. We told the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Reach Plc to ensure that all future marketing communications were prominently and clearly identifiable as such.”
The complaints to the ASA were submitted by Labour MPs Lisa Nandy and Alex Norris.
The newspapers’ publisher Reach said readers would have seen the advertorials via a Facebook or Google ad or the newspaper’s homepage, and that all paths to the pages were obviously labelled as marketing communications.
The communities department has been approached for comment on this story.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies