UK scientists behind clean power AI breakthrough win £1m Government prize

British scientists behind an AI breakthrough that speeds up the development of materials for wind turbines and electric car batteries from years to days have won a Government prize.

Polaron, a spin-out project from Imperial College London, will receive £1 million in funding to advance its new design tool which uses microscopic analysis to predict how certain substances will perform.

The Government hopes the technology will help manufacturers create stronger, lighter and more efficient components for clean energy, transport and key infrastructure.

Advanced materials are used for operations such as reinforcing bridges and skyscrapers to powering electric vehicles, but developing them has traditionally been slow, costly and unpredictable.

Polaron uses “microstructural” images, which show the internal features of materials, to rapidly analyse them, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

The £1 million Manchester Prize rewards technological breakthroughs addressing what the Government sees as major societal challenges, with nearly 300 teams from across Britain having competed in its first year.

Ten finalists each received £100,000 and support to further develop their projects.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle said the technology would help the Government meet its clean power targets, which include a commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and a goal to cut UK emissions by 81% by 2035.

“Polaron exemplifies the promise of AI and shows how, through our Plan for Change, we are putting AI innovation at the forefront,” he said.

“Our commitment is clear: we are fully embracing AI to drive growth, improve public services and position the UK as a global leader in AI innovation.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This Government is determined to embrace each and every opportunity of new technologies like AI, which will not only help British companies develop products we can use at home but also open up access for them to export them overseas.”