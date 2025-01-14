More than 100 AI trials to boost small-business productivity launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some 120 projects trialling how AI could help small businesses be more productive have been launched by the Government in its first wave of initiatives to use the technology to boost the economy.

The projects include an AI tool that can predict potholes before they appear, another which can anticipate where mould is likely to grow in buildings and another being trialled at a bakery aimed at cutting food waste.

Each of the projects will receive a share of £7 million in Government funding to help test the AI technology.

The projects follow the announcement on Monday of the Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, where the Prime Minister confirmed the Government would accept and take forward all 50 recommendations about boosting the AI sector in the UK made in the action plan by tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford.

It includes commitments to greatly expand on the compute power and AI infrastructure available in the UK to support the growth of businesses, as well as to more widely adopt the technology in the public sector, while also continuing to work on AI safety and bring forward regulation.

The Government said the announcement of the 120 projects coming online would help spread AI adoption across the country, with the long-term aim of boosting living standards, creating jobs and helping the economy.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Putting AI to work right across the economy can help businesses cut waste, move faster and be more productive.

“The huge range of projects receiving funding today, from farmers and bakers to those tackling potholes on our roads and mould in residential properties, demonstrates the truly limitless benefits of AI that are there for the taking.

“And take them we will, with our 50-point AI Opportunities Plan, published yesterday, to unleash AI across the UK, delivering a decade of national renewal and firing up our Plan for Change.”