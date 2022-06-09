Government gifts Queen a music box for Platinum Jubilee

Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues have given the Queen a musical box as a present to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The hand-painted enamel-on-copper item has the names of serving ministers inscribed on the inside of the lid.

When opened, the box – which pictures No 10 Downing Street on the top and a miniature portrait of all fourteen prime ministers since 1952 around the sides – plays Handel’s ‘Hallelujah’.

James Callaghan’s cabinet marked the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 by presenting the monarch with a silver coffee pot.

In 2002, for the Golden Jubilee, the Queen received a silver gilt plate from Tony Blair’s cabinet, which was engraved with their signatures.

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks a symbolic moment in our nation’s history, and this bespoke musical box gifted by members of the cabinet serves to commemorate the celebrations that will remain etched in our memories,” the government said in a statement.

“A symbol of praise, this gift honours her exemplary service and phenomenal achievements.”

The Queen reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, becoming the first British sovereign to mark 70 years on the throne.

The 96 year-old monarch celebrated with an extended public holiday last week and a series of events including a pageant in London.