Plan for vaccine passes for nightclubs ‘not a bluff’, says minister

Grant Shapps: ‘There are simply things you will not be able to do’ without jab

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
@andywoodcock
Thursday 05 August 2021 12:20
Only double-vaccinated allowed in nightclubs from end of September, Boris Johnson says

Plans to require vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and other venues from September are not a “bluff”, cabinet minister Grant Shapps has insisted.

Mr Shapps said that people considering whether to get jabbed should recognise that “there are simply things that you will not be able to do” unless they are vaccinated, including travelling outside the UK.

Clubs were allowed to reopen on 19 July without requirements for proof of vaccine status, but Boris Johnson has said that he will make them mandatory by the end of September.

The prime minister said that the delay was to give time for all over-18s to be given the opportunity to receive two jabs against Covid-19, meaning that the pass plan would exclude only those who chose to reject protection.

But the timing of his plans has sparked widespread speculation that the true purpose of the warning was to encourage younger age-groups to get jabbed. The PM is said to have been “raging” about low take-up rates among the young and also floated proposals - later ditched - for vaccine requirements to attend university lectures or halls of residence.

He is facing the threat of a backbench Tory rebellion against legislation to introduce vaccine passes, expected to be tabled in the Commons when MPs return from their summer break in September.

Mr Shapps today denied that the nightclub vaccine pass was merely a “bluff” which would never be put into operation.

“It’s not a bluff, no,” he told LBC radio.

“And it’s important to understand that there are simply going to be things that you will not be able to do unless you’re double vaccinated or have a medical reason not to be, including going abroad.

“Actually there are good reasons if you’re perhaps in your 20s and you feel like ‘Oh, this doesn’t really affect me’. Well, it is going to because you won’t be able to leave the country. That’s not something the British government’s doing, that’s something that’s being required by every government around the world.

“You know that that, and going to nightclubs, are things that you require your vaccination for. Get your vaccination, it helps everybody, not just yourself from long Covid and the rest of it, but also loved ones and people you don’t even know.”

Mr Shapps was unable to say how long a vaccine pass scheme might remain in operation.

“I don’t know the answer to how long we’ll need them,” he said. “We’ll have to follow what the scientists and clinicians tell us.”

Mr Johnson has suggested that any vaccine pass requirement would also cover “other venues where large crowds gather”, but the government has yet to make clear whether this will include large pubs, concert venues or conferences.

Some Tory MPs have said they will boycott the party’s annual conference in Manchester if they are required to show proof of vaccination.

Any scheme will be based on the NHS smartphone app, which includes a QR code confirmation of vaccine status which “you may need to show… at places that have chosen to use this service”.

However, alternatives to vaccine passes - such as proof of a recent negative test or immunity through prior infection - will also be accepted, in order to avoid discrimination against people who are unable to receive the jab for medical reasons.

