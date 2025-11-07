James Bond fantasist jailed for 7 years in UK for trying to spy for Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man who would "dream about being like James Bond" was jailed Friday for seven years after trying to spy for Russia.

Howard Phillips, 65, was found guilty in July for trying to pass information about former Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, whom he knew, to two men who he believed were Russian intelligence agents. However, the ‘agents’ were undercover British intelligence agents.

“You were prepared to betray your country for money,” Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Phillips at his sentencing hearing at Winchester Crown Court, in the south of England.

The judge said that Phillips had “a personality with narcissistic tendencies and an overblown sense of his own importance."

The trial heard that Phillips intended to assist Russian agents between the end of 2023 and May 2024 — Shapps was defense secretary between August 2023 and July 2024 when his Conservative Party was ousted from power and he lost his seat in Parliament at the general election.

Specifically, the trial heard how Phillips had tried to hand over Shapps’ contact details as well as the location where he kept his private plane to “facilitate the Russians in listening on British defense plans.”

The defendant’s ex-wife told the court that Phillips “would dream about being like James Bond,” and watched films about the British secret services because he was “infatuated with it.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Shapps expressed his shock at learning of Phillips’ activities. He recalled going to dinner at Phillips' home in 2002.

“What is unacceptable is one individual’s reckless behavior exposing my entire family to the extremely serious risks that come from a foreign intelligence service’s activities," he said.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said the conviction sends “a clear message to anyone considering spying for or assisting Russia.”