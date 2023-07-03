Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greece urges EU border agency not to pull out of the country as questions mount over migrant deaths

Greece’s new minister for migration says he would consider it “unthinkable” for the European Union to pull out its border protection force from the country

Associated Press
Monday 03 July 2023 19:28
Greece New Government
Greece New Government
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Greece's new minister for migration said Monday he would consider it “unthinkable” for the European Union to pull out its border protection force from the country, and promised to address a growing list of international grievances over dealing with migrants.

A dispute between Greece's government and the EU border agency Frontex worsened after a trawler carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the coast of the Greek mainland on June 14, leaving more than 500 people feared dead.

Frontex has also given Greece until July 10 to provide explanations regarding new reports of alleged illegal deportations – known as pushbacks – of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Dimitris Kairidis, the migration minister, said he would meet with Frontex officials in Athens and at the agency's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland in the coming days.

“I think it would be unthinkable for Frontex to leave our country,” Kairidis told state-run ERT television. “They would be shooting themselves in the foot. Their main purpose is to the protect the borders of the European Union.”

Recommended

Kairidis was sworn in as minister last week following the re-election victory of Greece's conservatives. He confirmed Monday that consultations with Frontex had already taken place “regarding its presence in Greece – nothing more.” ___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in