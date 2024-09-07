Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has blasted the jail sentences of up to five years handed to Just Stop Oil protesters who caused gridlock on the M25.

Speaking to The Independent as his party gathered in Manchester for its conference this weekend, Mr Ramsay made it clear he did not agree with the methods of the climate activists but said he thought the prison terms handed out earlier this year were disproportionate.

He pointed out that rapists and agreed that many of the far-right rioters this summer received less time in jail when they were sentenced.

Protesters climbed onto gantries over the motorway for four successive days in November 2022 and brought traffic to a standstill (Just Stop Oil/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Ramsay said: “The question is whether the government is taking a proportionate approach.

“I think I've seen examples of the government being heavy handed and not being consistent in how different types of sentences are doled out. And I don't think anyone could, really genuinely say that a peaceful protest should get a heavier sentence than someone who's a rapist.”

The row followed the trial of five Just Stop Oil members who were involved when 45 members of the group climbed gantries on the motorway in November 2022, forcing police to stop the traffic in an attempt to cause gridlock.

In his sentencing remarks in July, Judge Christopher Hehir said Roger Hallam, 58, Daniel Shaw, 38, Louise Lancaster, 58, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, 35, and Cressida Gethin, 22, had "crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic".

Hallam received five years in jail while the others got four years. They are all now appealing the convictions.

Mr Ramsay refused to condone the tactics used by Just Stop Oil and other climate change protest groups, saying that he and the Green Party believe that change needs to come at the ballot box by winning elections and getting power and influence that way.

Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party, opened their conference yesterday on his own ( Getty )

He is one of four Green MPs – a historic high – to have won seats at this summer’s election, clinching the Waveney Valley seat in East Anglia.

He admitted having huge sympathy for the protesters.

He said: “Of course, I understand why there are growing numbers of people who are anxious, angry, deeply worried about the climate impact. I joined the Green Party when I was at school, having learnt about climate change and deforestation and global environmental problems as a teenager – and thinking as I was sitting in the classroom: This is not something to just learn about to pass a test. This is this is serious stuff.

“I understand just how desperately people feel, and even more so people in other countries who are at the worst end of it. It's a question of what are the most effective tactics to do that. And my view is we need more and more Greens in positions of real power and influence to have a real impact.”