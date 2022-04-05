Green Party promises home insulation programme to cut energy bills

Greens say local councils should adopt ‘Lewes model’ to bring down bills

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 05 April 2022 16:21
Comments
<p>Joint Green Party leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer launch their Local Election campaign in Lambeth on 5 April</p>

Joint Green Party leaders Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer launch their Local Election campaign in Lambeth on 5 April

(Getty Images)

The Green Party has put its plans to insulate homes at the centre of its local election campaign, touting the policy as a response to the cost of living crisis.

Co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay on Tuesday said Greens in local government had been leading on insulation and that their approach would keep people warm and cut bills.

The party points to the work of Green-led Lewes District Council, which is working with six other local authorities to retrofit 40,000 council homes and cut energy bills.

Those councils have pooled their housing maintenance accounts today in order to give them more "financial firepower", the party says.

And Greens on Stroud District Council have also set out plans to invest £180 million to retrofit, insulate and decarbonise its 5,000-strong housing stock.

Recommended

“In the middle of this cost of living crisis, we know what needs to be done and yet the government is falling so chronically short," said Ms Denyer at the party's local election campaign launch in Lambeth.

“On top of that, Labour and Conservative-run councils up and down the country are not listening to what residents want."

She added: “Greens have another plan. Not to discard these homes, but to upgrade them. Insulation programmes don’t sound very glamorous but what they can deliver is nothing short of incredible.

“Imagine - a warm, snug home even on the coldest days. Little to no heating bill at all. A neighbourhood that has almost zero emissions."

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Ramsay said the Green Party was "all about, fairness and community, sensible, practical solutions and protecting the places we live and the people we care about".

The Greens are hoping to make gains at the forthcoming local elections, which are set to be held on 5 May 2022.

The Green Party of England and Wales has one MP, Caroline Lucas, and two peers in the House of Lords.

Recommended

But ithas a small but growing presence in local government, with 461 out of England and Wales' 18,000 councillors affiliated with the party. It also holds three of the 25 seats in the London Assembly.

The Scottish Greens, a separate party, have seven seats in the 129 member Scottish Parliament, holding the balance of power and supporting the SNP-led government. The party has 16 of Scotland's roughly 1,200 councillors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in