The Greens will pledge to raise taxes on the richest in society to fix “broken Britain” when the party sets out its general election manifesto.

Millionaires and billionaires will pay more to improve improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy, the party said ahead of its manifesto launch in Brighton later on Wednesday.

Ahead of the manifesto launch in Brighton and Hove, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the party intends to change the “conspiracy of silence” on taxes by creating a fairer system and asking those “with the broadest shoulders to pay more”.

A programme called the Green Economic Transition has been put forward to upgrade homes across the UK to increase their energy efficiency.

The party has previously promised to spend £50bn per year on health and social care by 2030 and has said it will protect the climate for future generations and “bring nature back to life”.

For this election, Caroline Lucas has stepped down after being the Greens’ sole MP, in Brighton Pavilion. The party’s new candidate, Sian Berry, said “the time for half measures and empty promises is over”.

Mr Ramsay said: “There is a conspiracy of silence between the main Westminster parties at this election.

“Labour and the Conservatives would rather hide their plans for cuts to public services than confront the need for a fairer tax system that asks those with the broadest shoulders to pay more – including the very wealthiest in society, who have grown even wealthier over the last 14 years.

“If people are to have access to an NHS dentist or a GP appointment, if we are to create warm, secure homes for all and fund the green transition to tackle the climate crisis and create the jobs of tomorrow, we must be honest today.”

File photo: Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay speaking during the Green Party general election campaign launch at St George’s Bristol ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

He added: “By asking those with the broadest shoulders to pay more – including the very wealthiest – we can invest in the frontline services and infrastructure that we all rely on.

“With more Green MPs in parliament, we will stop Labour backtracking on any more of their promises.

“We will push them to be braver, to be more ambitious, and to actually do what’s necessary to fix our broken country and get us back on track.”

Co-leader Carla Denyer said: “Things can only get worse under Labour unless we dramatically change our tax system to raise money from those with the broadest shoulders.

“Young people, in particular, know just how broken Britain’s frontline services are. The economy is not working for them. They have been priced out of the housing market and are struggling to fund their education.

“Now is the moment to be ambitious – not unrealistic, but ambitious.

“To be clear about the kind of country we want to live in. About how broken our public services are and the action that’s needed to fix them.”