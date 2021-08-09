David Cameron made $10 million (£7.2 million) out of Greensill Capital, the now-collapsed bank who he lobbied the government on behalf of, it has been revealed.

Documents reported by BBC Panorama show the former Conservative prime minister cashed in $4.5 shares in 2019, was paid a $1 million annual salary as a part time advisor, and also got a $700,000 bonus.

The company left investors and UK taxpayers facing huge losses after collapsing.

Mr Cameron used his closeness to current cabinet ministers to try and persuade them to use taxpayers' money into to underwrite the bank's loans.

He was unsuccessful in his approaches, though the bank was ultimately given access to another Covid-19 loan facility.

The former prime minister has been cleared of breaking any lobbying rules over the affair, but MPs said he showed a “significant lack of judgement”.

Mr Cameron's spokesman said: "He acted in good faith at all times and there was no wrongdoing in any of the actions he took."

