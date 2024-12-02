Take MasterChef off air while Gregg Wallace is investigated, Labour MP demands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A senior Labour MP has demanded that the BBC take MasterChef off air as the scandal around allegations against the celebrity chef presenter Gregg Wallace continues to escalate.

Rupa Huq, the MP for Ealing Central and Acton, told Radio 4’s Today Programme that continuing to run the show while Wallace is being investigated “sends the wrong message” and risks damaging the broadcaster’s reputation worldwide.

Wallace faces allegations of making inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people over a 17-year period. Contestants on the show have described “a toxic environment”.

Over the weekend he released a video denying the allegations and blaming “middle class women of a certain age.”

open image in gallery Wallace is facing a number of accusations ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Ms Huq said: “I understand [Master Chef] is scheduled for 9pm today and it is all over the Christmas schedules but it seems to be not going away from the news. It’s number two on your bulletin.

“I think possibly there is an argument for pausing while this investigation takes its course and maybe not airing it tonight.

“I mean it could be massively triggering for the women involved - in fact any woman involved in any type of similar incidents.”

She went on: “I know you are saying he has stopped presenting, but to the casual viewer there isn’t going to be any difference if he is on TV tonight. It looks like he has got away with it and I think the BBC should send a strong signal [about] this sort of behaviour.

“We need the investigation to do its work, but at the same time if it is being dangled on our screens where all this is going on I just think at the moment, maybe pause it.”

open image in gallery Rupa Huq is the Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

She suggested that while the BBC is supporting the production company in carrying out its own investigation, the corporation needs to hold an investigation of its own, listing a number of scandals from its past most notably news presenter Huw Edwards.

“It looks like this kind of stuff keeps happening,” she said.

“Apparently there were complaints before. We have to ask when these investigations happened before we have to ask what was the consequence? Were the conclusions taken seriously? Did someone have their fingers in their ears? It does beg a lot of questions.

“I just don’t think this is what people pay the licence fee for they expect higher standards. I don’t think the BBC should hide behind the production company either.”

Ms Huq added: “The BBC says it has high standards and that should apply to everyone in its structures as well. The BBC itself has to have robust processes.”

She noted how her cousins in Bangladesh tell her they listen to the BBC when they want to hear the truth as an example of its worldwide reputation but added: “So if you do let this programme go ut you do send a signal that this is ok. If it was taken off air for now it would send a strong message that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable.”