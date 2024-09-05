Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725528462

Rayner refuses to set cladding deadline as Grenfell victims call for manslaughter charges - UK politics live

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against those responsible for the tragedy

Joe Middleton
Thursday 05 September 2024 10:27
Comments
Close
Priti Patel eliminated from Tory leadership contest in first round

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.

Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”

She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.

Ms Rayner also urged the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s damning inquiry report on Wednesday, she told Times Radio: “Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire say they are still waiting for justice and have called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against those responsible.

1725528462

Tory leadership frontrunner Jenrick praises Patel and makes case for members to get more of a say

Robert Jenrick, who came top in the first round of voting by MPs in the Tory leadership first ballot yesterday to replace Rishi Sunak, paid tribue to Priti Patel in a post on X last night.

He also urged for the Tory Party to become more democratic and empower members to make decisions.

He said on X: “My friend @pritipatel is a relentless champion for Conservatism whose experience will be invaluable as we rebuild. Her campaign means the case for party reform is now unarguable. We must democratise the party, empower members and grow our membership.”

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 10:27
1725527238

EXCLUSIVE: Union boss rages over betrayal of heroic fire fighters who fought Grenfell blaze

A major fire in Dagenham last month which had the same cause as the Grenfell Tower tragedy proves that fire fighters and the public are still at risk from a major blaze, a union boss has warned.

Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), told The Independent that his members have been betrayed in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster as well as in the events leading to the tragedy.

It comes after the London Fire Brigade was severely criticised for its lack of preparation for the disaster in the report presented by Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

Our political editor David Maddox has the scoop

Union boss rages over betrayal of heroic fire fighters who fought Grenfell blaze

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack has warned that fire fighters are still facing unacceptable dangers from buildings like Grenfell Tower seven years after the tragedy

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 10:07
1725526628

Angela Rayner admits there is no ‘definitive timeline’ to remove unsafe cladding

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.

Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”

She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 09:57
1725524928

Grenfell report highlights ‘disgraceful’ treatment of social tenants, says Rayner

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has said the Grenfell Tower report highlighted the “disgraceful” treatment of social tenants and that there needed to be a “cultural shift to empowering people”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the people of Grenfell were dismissed and not listened to and were not empowered as tenants.

“And I think that we’ve got to make sure that greed and profit is not put above safety.”

She added: “There is a total imbalance for tenants at the moment, and social tenants in particular have a stigma attached to them.

“And as someone who was a social tenant all of my childhood and into my adulthood, I completely appreciate that there is a culture in this country where they’re considered lesser people, and that’s disgraceful.”

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 09:28
1725524577

Grenfell fire survivors demand manslaughter charges and warn against Hillsborough-style wait for justice

Survivors whose loved ones were among the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago have said that their fight for justice must not be allowed to “rumble on like Hillsborough” – and warned that “nothing less than” manslaughter charges will suffice.

The long-awaited final report of the inquiry ordered by Theresa May just hours after the fire on 14 June 2017 was finally published on Wednesday, condemning decades of institutional failures that led to the Kensington tower block – and thousands of others – being covered in dangerously flammable cladding.

But those whose loved ones were killed in what was the worst residential blaze since the Blitz have expressed anger that the inquiry appears to have delayed their fight for justice, with police and prosecutors warning that decisions on criminal charges will not be made until the end of 2026.

Andy Gregory reports

Grenfell survivors want manslaughter charges and warn against Hillsborough-long wait

Bereaved survivors express fears the seven-year Grenfell inquiry has delayed the prospect of criminal prosecutions as pressure mount on the Met to speed up investigation

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 09:22
1725523865

Rayner admits some buildings might still not be safe

Angela Rayner also acknowledged that some people still live in buildings that might not be safe, seven years after the Grenfell fire tragedy.

“All buildings in the UK could have a failure of some sort. I can’t guarantee 100% that every building in the UK is going to be 100% safe,” she said.

“But what I can say is that measures have been taken to ensure that there are fire evacuation procedures, that where there is a waking watch that’s required, that there is a process with the fire brigade to ensure that people are safe.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary (Chris Furlong/PA)
Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary (Chris Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)
Joe Middleton5 September 2024 09:11
1725523488

Watch: 'I don't recall': Grenfell campaigners highlight repeated lack of answers from inquiry

'I don't recall': Grenfell campaigners highlight repeated lack of answers from inquiry
Joe Middleton5 September 2024 09:04
1725522518

EXCLUSIVE: Grenfell Tower fire survivors warn they must not face Hillsborough-style wait for justice

Survivors whose loved ones were among the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago have warned that their fight for justice must not be allowed to “rumble on like Hillsborough”.

The long-awaited final report of the inquiry ordered by Theresa May just hours after the fire on 14 June 2017 was finally published on Wednesday, condemning decades of institutional failures that led to the Kensington tower block – and thousands of others – being covered in dangerously flammable cladding.

But those whose loved ones were killed in what was the worst residential blaze since the Blitz have expressed anger that the inquiry appears to have delayed their fight for justice, with police and prosecutors warning that decisions on criminal charges will not be made until the end of 2026.

Andy Gregory reports

Grenfell survivors warn wait for justice must not ‘rumble on like Hillsborough

Exclusive: Bereaved survivors express fears the seven-year Grenfell inquiry has delayed the prospect of criminal prosecutions as pressure mount on the Met to speed up investigation

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 08:48
1725522161

‘No excuse’ for building owners who have not removed dangerous cladding - Rayner

There is “no excuse” for building owners who have not taken steps to remove dangerous cladding, Angela Rayner said.

The deputy prime minister told BBC Breakfast: “At the moment, there’s £5 billion that’s available for remediation, so I don’t accept that the money’s not there.

“And these companies, the people that own these buildings, have financial resources as well.

“I don’t accept that there is not the money to do this remediation.”

She said there were sometimes “very complex” ownership structures for the buildings.

“Some are owned offshore, and I’m looking at that now and how we can continue to really hold these building owners to account, to make sure that they do the work.

“There’s no excuse to not do this work now.”

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 08:42
1725521491

Angela Rayner insists she does not want to scrap Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy but promises reform

Angela Rayner has ruled out scrapping Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme, saying people should have the right to buy the homes they live in.

The deputy prime minister promised reform of the policy, which allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, to ensure the stock of social housing is not depleted.

But, after reports that Right to Buy was to be axed, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “I don’t want Right to Buy scrapped, we are doing a consultation on it at the moment and I am very clear people should have the right to buy.”

Archie Mitchell reports

Angela Rayner insists she does not want to scrap Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy

The deputy prime minister called for reform of the policy, which allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, to ensure the stock of social housing is not depleted

Joe Middleton5 September 2024 08:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in