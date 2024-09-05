✕ Close Priti Patel eliminated from Tory leadership contest in first round

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.

Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”

She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.

Ms Rayner also urged the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s damning inquiry report on Wednesday, she told Times Radio: “Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”

Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire say they are still waiting for justice and have called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against those responsible.