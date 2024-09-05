Rayner refuses to set cladding deadline as Grenfell victims call for manslaughter charges - UK politics live
Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against those responsible for the tragedy
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.
Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”
She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.
Ms Rayner also urged the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service to act “as quickly as possible” over the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
Following the publication of Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s damning inquiry report on Wednesday, she told Times Radio: “Because, as many of the survivors and the families of the victims have said... justice delayed, is justice denied, and I absolutely agree that this has to come as quickly as possible.”
Victims of the Grenfell Tower fire say they are still waiting for justice and have called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against those responsible.
Tory leadership frontrunner Jenrick praises Patel and makes case for members to get more of a say
Robert Jenrick, who came top in the first round of voting by MPs in the Tory leadership first ballot yesterday to replace Rishi Sunak, paid tribue to Priti Patel in a post on X last night.
He also urged for the Tory Party to become more democratic and empower members to make decisions.
He said on X: “My friend @pritipatel is a relentless champion for Conservatism whose experience will be invaluable as we rebuild. Her campaign means the case for party reform is now unarguable. We must democratise the party, empower members and grow our membership.”
EXCLUSIVE: Union boss rages over betrayal of heroic fire fighters who fought Grenfell blaze
A major fire in Dagenham last month which had the same cause as the Grenfell Tower tragedy proves that fire fighters and the public are still at risk from a major blaze, a union boss has warned.
Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), told The Independent that his members have been betrayed in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster as well as in the events leading to the tragedy.
It comes after the London Fire Brigade was severely criticised for its lack of preparation for the disaster in the report presented by Sir Martin Moore-Bick.
Our political editor David Maddox has the scoop
Union boss rages over betrayal of heroic fire fighters who fought Grenfell blaze
Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack has warned that fire fighters are still facing unacceptable dangers from buildings like Grenfell Tower seven years after the tragedy
Angela Rayner admits there is no ‘definitive timeline’ to remove unsafe cladding
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.
Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”
She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.
Grenfell report highlights ‘disgraceful’ treatment of social tenants, says Rayner
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has said the Grenfell Tower report highlighted the “disgraceful” treatment of social tenants and that there needed to be a “cultural shift to empowering people”.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the people of Grenfell were dismissed and not listened to and were not empowered as tenants.
“And I think that we’ve got to make sure that greed and profit is not put above safety.”
She added: “There is a total imbalance for tenants at the moment, and social tenants in particular have a stigma attached to them.
“And as someone who was a social tenant all of my childhood and into my adulthood, I completely appreciate that there is a culture in this country where they’re considered lesser people, and that’s disgraceful.”
Grenfell fire survivors demand manslaughter charges and warn against Hillsborough-style wait for justice
Survivors whose loved ones were among the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago have said that their fight for justice must not be allowed to “rumble on like Hillsborough” – and warned that “nothing less than” manslaughter charges will suffice.
The long-awaited final report of the inquiry ordered by Theresa May just hours after the fire on 14 June 2017 was finally published on Wednesday, condemning decades of institutional failures that led to the Kensington tower block – and thousands of others – being covered in dangerously flammable cladding.
But those whose loved ones were killed in what was the worst residential blaze since the Blitz have expressed anger that the inquiry appears to have delayed their fight for justice, with police and prosecutors warning that decisions on criminal charges will not be made until the end of 2026.
Andy Gregory reports
Grenfell survivors want manslaughter charges and warn against Hillsborough-long wait
Bereaved survivors express fears the seven-year Grenfell inquiry has delayed the prospect of criminal prosecutions as pressure mount on the Met to speed up investigation
Rayner admits some buildings might still not be safe
Angela Rayner also acknowledged that some people still live in buildings that might not be safe, seven years after the Grenfell fire tragedy.
“All buildings in the UK could have a failure of some sort. I can’t guarantee 100% that every building in the UK is going to be 100% safe,” she said.
“But what I can say is that measures have been taken to ensure that there are fire evacuation procedures, that where there is a waking watch that’s required, that there is a process with the fire brigade to ensure that people are safe.”
Watch: 'I don't recall': Grenfell campaigners highlight repeated lack of answers from inquiry
EXCLUSIVE: Grenfell Tower fire survivors warn they must not face Hillsborough-style wait for justice
Survivors whose loved ones were among the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago have warned that their fight for justice must not be allowed to “rumble on like Hillsborough”.
The long-awaited final report of the inquiry ordered by Theresa May just hours after the fire on 14 June 2017 was finally published on Wednesday, condemning decades of institutional failures that led to the Kensington tower block – and thousands of others – being covered in dangerously flammable cladding.
But those whose loved ones were killed in what was the worst residential blaze since the Blitz have expressed anger that the inquiry appears to have delayed their fight for justice, with police and prosecutors warning that decisions on criminal charges will not be made until the end of 2026.
Andy Gregory reports
Grenfell survivors warn wait for justice must not ‘rumble on like Hillsborough
Exclusive: Bereaved survivors express fears the seven-year Grenfell inquiry has delayed the prospect of criminal prosecutions as pressure mount on the Met to speed up investigation
‘No excuse’ for building owners who have not removed dangerous cladding - Rayner
There is “no excuse” for building owners who have not taken steps to remove dangerous cladding, Angela Rayner said.
The deputy prime minister told BBC Breakfast: “At the moment, there’s £5 billion that’s available for remediation, so I don’t accept that the money’s not there.
“And these companies, the people that own these buildings, have financial resources as well.
“I don’t accept that there is not the money to do this remediation.”
She said there were sometimes “very complex” ownership structures for the buildings.
“Some are owned offshore, and I’m looking at that now and how we can continue to really hold these building owners to account, to make sure that they do the work.
“There’s no excuse to not do this work now.”
Angela Rayner insists she does not want to scrap Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy but promises reform
Angela Rayner has ruled out scrapping Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme, saying people should have the right to buy the homes they live in.
The deputy prime minister promised reform of the policy, which allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, to ensure the stock of social housing is not depleted.
But, after reports that Right to Buy was to be axed, Ms Rayner told Sky News: “I don’t want Right to Buy scrapped, we are doing a consultation on it at the moment and I am very clear people should have the right to buy.”
Archie Mitchell reports
Angela Rayner insists she does not want to scrap Thatcher’s Right to Buy policy
The deputy prime minister called for reform of the policy, which allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, to ensure the stock of social housing is not depleted
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments