Grenfell campaigners have criticised MPs who left the House of Commons chamber just before Keir Starmer made a statement on the damning inquiry report.

The long-awaited findings of an inquiry into the tragedy that cost 72 lives were finally published on Wednesday, including strong criticism of successive governments for failing to address warnings over fires in high rise blocks.

Sir Keir gave a speech to parliament following prime minister’s questions in which he apologised to victims’ families and survivors for being let down “before, during and in the aftermath of this tragedy”.

A number of MPs leave the Commons chamber ahead of the prime minister’s statement on the Grenfell report ( UK Parliament )

Just before the prime minister began addressing the Commons, speaker Lindsay Hoyle invited members who needed to leave to do so, as it is commonplace for MPs to leave after PMQs to attend other meetings.

Footage from the chamber showed dozens leaving and though many more remained to listen to Sir Keir speak Grenfell campaigners were critical of those that left.

Natasha Elcock, chair of Grenfell United, the group representing some of the bereaved and survivors, told The Independent: “It is absolutely shameful that they left because it shows they had no regard for the most important day for survivors and bereaved families. What happened at Grenfell stems back many decades through many political persuasions.

“It’s no surprise the house emptied after PMQs. Some of those people that left that chamber today were part of the inaction that has existed within the last seven years and will be a part of the political corruption, greed, negligence and incompetence.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Government will respond to recommendations within six months ( PA Wire )

Emma Wilson, principal lawyer at Slater Gordon, which represents a number of Grenfell families added: “I saw this and was appalled. MP’s actions today echo those of their counterparts over the years ignoring the recommendations which we know could have prevented the disaster happening.

“It shows how much of a cultural change is needed if the recommendations by the Chair and endorsed by Keir Starmer today are to be embedded.”

And vice-chair of Grenfell United Karim Mussilhy told Newsnight later on Wednesday evening: “You look at what happened in PMQs today.... You just see a flourish of bodies in parliament... heading out, just leaving. That room was half empty.

“This is the culture we’re talking about. How are we supposed to get justice when they don’t even care.”

The damning report into the tragic fire has been published ( PA Wire )

In his statement, Sir Keir said: “I want to start with an apology on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you, and indeed to all of the families affected by this tragedy.

“It should never have happened. The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty, to protect you and your loved ones, the people that we are here to serve, and I am deeply sorry.”

The prime minister signalled his support for calls that the companies involved in the disaster be banned from receiving government contracts, and said the government would support the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into the fire.

He said it was “imperative that there is full accountability, including through the criminal justice process, and that this happens as swiftly as possible”.