Mapped: How did my MP vote on grooming gang amendment?

A Conservative Party amendment calling for a national inquiry on grooming gangs has been rejected in the Commons.

The amendment to Labour’s flagship Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill received 111 Ayes and 364 Noes, majority 253.

Ms Badenoch’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill called for ministers “to develop new legislative proposals for children’s wellbeing including establishing a national statutory inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation, focused on grooming gangs”.

The division list showed that supporters of the amendment included 101 Conservatives, five Reform UK, two DUP, the TUV’s Jim Allister, UUP’s MP Robin Swann and Independent Alex Easton, and no Labour MPs.

Prime minister Keir Starmer hit out at the Tory leader earlier on Wednesday over “lies and misinformation and slinging of mud” which did not help victims of child sexual abuse.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said a further inquiry could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse, pointing out that recommendations from a seven-year investigation which reported in 2022 had not yet been implemented.

The map below shows how every MP voted on the amendment:

Sir Keir’s official spokesman faced questions about the possibility of a national inquiry after safeguarding minister Jess Phillips told Sky News “nothing is off the table” in dealing with the scandal.

The spokesman said the PM and his minister were of the same view, and insisted the Government’s response is “rooted in what victims want”.

Pressed about the matter, he added that “significant” engagement with victims groups had shown “they do not want to see a national inquiry, they want action taken to deliver justice”.

He added: “But as the Prime Minister said on Monday we will always remain open-minded. We will always listen to local authorities who want to take forward inquiries, or indeed further allegations that need to be followed up.”

The issue has become a political storm after X boss Elon Musk used his social media platform to launch a barrage of attacks at Sir Keir and Ms Phillips.

In response to Labour’s opposition to calls for a national inquiry, Mr Musk called Sir Keir “Starmtrooper” and accused him of trying to cover up “terrible things”.

Critics claim Sir Keir wants to avoid a national inquiry as it could put the focus on his time as director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

The prime minister has defended his record, pointing out that he brought the “first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang” and changed the approach to dealing with similar cases.

Prof Jay, who led the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse which reported in 2022, says “the time has passed” for another lengthy examination of grooming gangs.

On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government would begin to implement Prof Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse.

England’s Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said that while actions must be taken now, she would “support any further investigation considered necessary”.