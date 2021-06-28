Sajid Javid says camera that caught Matt Hancock’s affair has been ‘disabled’

Boris Johnson’s new health secretary Sajid Javid has said the camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo has been disabled.

“I haven’t disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department,” said Mr Hancock’s replacement on a visit to to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.

“For security it’s just common sense. I don’t think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state’s office.”

Mr Javid added: “I’ve never known that in the other five departments that I’ve run, and I’m not really sure why there was one here. But I’m sure there will be more to this as the whole incident is investigated.”

It comes as Whitehall officials urgently review the use of cameras in government departments, with MI5 reportedly set to discuss the leaked CCTV footage of Mr Hancock with the Cabinet Office.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland said he had ordered a “sweep” of his own department to make sure no unauthorised cameras were in place, and has been informed there is no CCTV monitoring his own office.

“I’m sure that many of my colleagues will be asking the same question and be making sure the offices are swept just in case there are unauthorised devices that are in there that could be a national security breach,” he told Sky News on Monday.

“I think there is an important principle here about the need for ministers and civil servants who often are handling very sensitive material and information to have a safe space within which to work.”

Ministers will be questioned about security arrangements relating to ministerial offices in the Commons later on Monday.

Tory MP Peter Bone has been granted an urgent question on the issue following the leak of footage from the Department of Health and Social Care to The Sun, which triggered Mr Hancock’s resignation.

With the DHSC conducting its own investigation into the leak, MI5 is set to hold talks with the Cabinet Office this week over the incident and the implications for national security, according to The Times.

“Hancock having a kiss with his girlfriend is not a national security issue, it’s a national embarrassment issue,” one source told the newspaper.

“But it raises issues of blackmail and extortion. What if sensitive material on documents could be seen on the cameras and passed on to those who wish Britain harm? That would certainly elevate it.”

Hancock with his aide Gina Coladangelo (AFP via Getty Images)

Several former government ministers have shared their alarm over the incident, revealing they had not known any cameras to be placed inside their departmental offices.

“If it were a departmental camera – perhaps focused on the door for security reasons – then it would be seen by the security officers,” tweeted ex-international development secretary Rory Stewart at the weekend.

“Someone else installing it would have some challenges – security passes, doors, access to ministerial office, etc.”

Separately, Mr Hancock is facing an investigation for allegedly using his private email account to conduct government business.

Asked whether Mr Hancock’s actions were a “huge security issue” that could potentially see hackers gain access to government communications, Mr Buckland told the BBC: “I agree, and that’s why I think it’s important that we use the systems that we are provided with.”