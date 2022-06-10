Minister apologises for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as ‘godawful’

Labour said the Tory minister’s ‘offensive’ comment was ‘frankly embarrassing’

Lamiat Sabin
Saturday 11 June 2022 00:07
<p>An aerial photo shows of Blackpool Tower and the beachfront</p>

An aerial photo shows of Blackpool Tower and the beachfront

(Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

A government minister has apologised after receiving backlash for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as “godawful” places.

Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday, and that she “apologise[s] for any offence caused.”

The junior Cabinet Office minister had reportedly said at the event to launch the government’s new digital strategy: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

Chris Middleton, a technology journalist who was at the launch, first reported her remarks.

The comment came on the same day that Boris Johnson visited Blackpool in a bid to bolster his tarnished reputation after rebel Tory MPs held a vote of no confidence in his leadership in the wake of Partygate.

In Blackpool, in a bid to woo voters, Mr Johnson pledged a review of the mortgage market under plans to help low-income housing association tenants and people on benefits buy their homes.

His attempt to woo voters in the coastal city – the most deprived local authority area in England – could be overshadowed by Ms Wheeler’s remark.

The comment was also criticised by Labour, with deputy leader Angela Rayner saying: “It’s frankly embarrassing that she’s still in her position as a minister.”

She also said: “The mask has slipped. This minister has blurted out what Boris Johnson's Conservatives really think about our communities behind closed doors. The disrespect is off the scale.

"Heather Wheeler has put her utter contempt for voters on show."

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy tweeted: “What an absolute shower. They tell us they’re levelling up the country but this is what they truly think.

“They can’t even tell the difference between ‘Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful’. Clueless and offensive.”

Comments

