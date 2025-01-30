John Prescott's funeral - latest: Starmer and Blair join mourners for veteran Labour MP at Hull minster
The PM has been joined by Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband, Sadiq Khan and Yvette Cooper for veteran Labour MP’s funeral
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Tony Blair and Labour ministers have begun to arrive at Lord John Prescott’s funeral.
More than 300 family members, friends and colleagues have been invited to Lord Prescott’s service at Hull Minster.
Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year aged 86 in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.
It comes as Rachell Reeves signalled Heathrow’s third runway could be built and in use by 2035.
Asked for a timeline on the plans, which she backed on Wednesday, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “We want to see spades in the ground in this Parliament.”
Pressed when flights would take off from the airport, the Chancellor added: “I think we can get that done in a decade.”
Ms Reeves support for Heathrow will see her face down Labour critics and environmental campaigners, and figures from the aviation industry have voiced scepticism about the plans.
Meanwhile, health secretary Wes Streeting has warned “the culture of routine overspending without consequences is over”, as he unveiled a new, trimmed-down mandate for the NHS.
India trade deal should secure release of detained British citizen, says MP
Talks to secure a trade deal with India should also support the release of a British citizen arbitrarily detained there, a Labour MP has urged.
Ahead of a visit to India by Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Douglas McAllister urged negotiators to discuss the release of 37-year-old Jagtar Singh Johal.
Mr Johal, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton in Scotland, was in Punjab, northern India, for his wedding in 2017 when his family said he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.
The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found his imprisonment breached Mr Johal’s human rights, and have called for his release and compensation.
Mr McAllister asked on Thursday: “Whilst it’s appreciated that a new trade deal with India could support jobs and prosperity in the UK and thus drive growth, can I ask the minister to include in the work underway across Government to prepare for negotiations with India, that those discussions include the immediate release of my West Dunbartonshire constituent Jagtar Singh Johal from arbitrary detention in India prior to concluding any trade deal?”
Business and trade minister Gareth Thomas told the Commons in his reply: “I recognise this is a very significant issue for (Mr McAllister). We remain absolutely committed to encouraging the government of India to see faster progress to resolve this case.
“The Prime Minister (Sir Keir Starmer) raised this case with prime minister (Narendra) Modi back on November 18. We’ve made clear the need for faster progress towards a resolution on this issue.”
Watch | Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, and Gordon Brown unite at John Prescott's funeral
Lord Prescott’s coffin carried into Hull Minster
Lord Prescott’s coffin was carried into Hull Minster as former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell played the Welsh national anthem on the bagpipes.
The coffin was led into the church, as the bells rang, by the Reverend Canon Dr Dominic Black, who will conduct the service, and the former Labour cabinet minister Lord Reid, who is representing the King.
Dr Black began the service with a prayer.
Government vows to not close women’s health hubs
A health minister claimed it is “fake news” to suggest the Government is closing or cutting women’s health hubs.
Karin Smyth, responding to an urgent question from the Conservatives, told the House of Commons: “Let me also address the issue of women’s health hubs. There was a target in last year’s planning guidance to roll out pilot women’s health hubs across the country by last December.
“Today there are at least 80 hubs and at least nine out of every 10 integrated care systems has an open women’s health hub.
“Let me correct some fake news: we are not closing them, we are not cutting them. The target to roll them out was in last year’s planning guidance, it was achieved in 93% of integrated care systems and that is why the target is not repeated in this year’s – it has been met in 39 out of 42 areas.
“Today we have slimmed down the number of targets for the NHS to focus on fixing the fundamentals, the system they (the Conservatives) broke. We’re instructing the NHS to prioritise cutting waiting times for operations, A&E and ambulances, making it easier to see a GP or a dentist and improving the mental health of the nation.”
Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson arrive
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair arrived at Lord Prescott’s funeral with his wife, Cherie.
He was followed into the church by Lord Mandelson.
Sir Tony walked into the minster where he stood chatting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as they waited for the service to begin.
John Prescott's obituary | How the ‘Prescott Punch’ came to define him as Labour’s firebrand – and a total necessity for Blair
The charismatic former deputy prime minister, who died at the age of 86, was known best for punching a member of the electorate and acting as a vital bridge for Tony Blair to reach the unions
How the ‘Prescott Punch’ defined him as Labour’s firebrand - and vital for Blair
Obituary: The charismatic former deputy prime minister, who has died at the age of 86, was known best for punching a member of the electorate and acting as a vital bridge for Tony Blair to reach the unions
Alastair Campbell recalls 'big shouting matches' with Prescott
Labour’s former head of communications, Alastair Campbell has said that Lord Prescott had a combative personality.
"The thing about John is he could be very explosive," he told BBC Radio Humberside shortly before the funeral service.
"You could have big shouting matches with him and then 10 minutes later, well, maybe not 10 minutes, maybe a couple of hours later you'd be back as friends."
The former spin doctor said Lord Prescott was "sensitive about the way posh people looked down on him".
Starmer arrives at funeral
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former prime minister Gordon Brown have arrived at Hull Minster for the funeral of Lord Prescott.
Sir Keir and Mr Brown walked into the building with their wives and began chatting with many of the 300 guests who have assembled in the church to remember the former deputy prime minister, who died in November.
Among the many other Labour Party figures who arrived earlier were Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and former home secretary and Hull MP Alan Johnson.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in the minster with her husband Ed Balls.
Full report | Wes Streeting takes NHS mandate 'back to basics' as health secretary wages war on overspending
My colleagues Rachel Clun and Millie Cooke report:
Streeting takes NHS mandate 'back to basics' in new war on overspend
“The culture of routine overspending without consequences is over”, Wes Streeting has warned, as he unveiled a new, trimmed-down mandate for the NHS.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments