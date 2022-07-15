Boris Johnson's spokesperson was on Friday unable to say whether the prime minister would take part an emergency Cobra meeting about the extreme heatwave about to hit the UK.

The prime minister is working from his country mansion of Chequers, where he is reportedly set to host a "thank you" party for supporters over the weekend.

In a briefing to journalist in Westminster on Friday prime minister's official spokesperson said: "Cobra met yesterday and officials from across Government will continue to meet regularly both today and throughout the weekend."

Asked whether the PM would be involved, the spokesman said: "As always the Prime Minister is kept up to date with all the latest information."

And pressed whether he would be joining talks from Chequers, they replied: "He's kept thoroughly updated on the latest situation."

It comes amid speculation that Mr Johnson has already mentally checked out of the top job while a successor is being picked.

Pushed the possibility of a bash at the 16th century country grace and favour pad, Downing Street did not deny that Boris Johnson is hosting a party for supporters at Chequers over the weekend.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Show all 3 1 /3 UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits Spain NATO Summit Spain NATO Summit Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Asked about reports, a No 10 spokesman said: "As is usual practice, any political events would be for my political colleagues, it wouldn't be a question for me, but I confirmed that the PM will be in Chequers over the weekend."

The news comes amid claims from opposition parties that day-to-day government has "ground to a halt" while a Tory successor for Mr Johnson is picked.

Ministers like Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab have bailed on meetings and committee hearings while reams of government legislation has been put on ice.