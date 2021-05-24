A government minister has been accused of “lying through her teeth” after she claimed herd immunity had never been a government policy during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan rejected Dominic Cummings' claim that achieving herd immunity was the official plan drawn up to combat the pandemic.

"It was never the policy of this government,” the energy minister told the programme.

"Boris Johnson was very clear that the only thing that mattered was that we make sure that we saved lives and we keep our NHS safe and able to function, not only to protect those who might get Covid but also everybody else."

Hosts Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull played footage of the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, saying in March 2020 that the UK needed to achieve “herd immunity”.

Ms Trevelyan said the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had talked about herd immunity being "one of the potential tools in the armoury" but it was not the policy goal.

Ms Trevelyan, who was in the Cabinet at the time, said: "I'm very comfortable that the prime minister never had as his policy herd immunity."

Viwers took to Twitter to criticse Ms Trevelyan for her remarks.

“She's lying through her teeth. How do these clowns keep getting elected to run the country,” one wrote.

Another said: “Tory MP on GMB flat denying herd immunity looking pretty ridiculous in the face of the Vallance footage played by Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull.

“Why not just admit it was policy? Embarrassing...”

One person said the interview was “turning into a train wreck” while another asked: “Didn't Boris Johnson tell Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he wanted herd immunity?”