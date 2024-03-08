Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Young Muslim women in the UK should remove their hijabs for an hour to “show solidarity with their sisters” in Iran, a former minister has said.

One peer could be heard exclaiming “why?” as Lord Young of Norwood Green made the remark during the International Women’s Day debate.

Lord Young told the chamber: “In Iran there are young women who are laying down their lives for the right to dress as they wish, for the right to wear a hijab or not to wear a hijab.

“And the thought occurred to me that if young Muslim women in this country could show solidarity with their sisters in Iran and just take off their hijabs for an hour it might be a powerful gesture in the cause of women internationally.”

Lord Young went on to say he could see that “I haven’t pleased anybody” in his speech, adding: “My noble friend here is shaking her head, but nevertheless that’s the benefit of the Lords – we have a wide range of views.”

Anti-government protests in Iran erupted in 2022 after Mahsa Amini’s death in the custody of the country’s morality police.

People take part in a protest march through London on the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, on 13 September 2023 in London, England (Getty Images)

She was detained in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly” and not to the liking of the authorities.

She was brought to Iran’s Vozara detention facility to undergo a “re-education class”, but collapsed after 26 minutes and was taken to a hospital 30 minutes later, according to the report.

On Friday a United Nations fact-finding mission said Iran is responsible for the “physical violence” that led to the death of rhe 22-year-old was din September 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country’s ruling theocracy.

It also found that the Islamic Republic employed “unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force” to put down the demonstrations that erupted following Ms Amini‘s death, and that Iranian security forces sexually assaulted detainees.

The months-long security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

Iran has denied being responsible for her death or that she had been beaten. At times, authorities have pointed to a medical condition Ms Amini had from childhood after a surgery. The UN report dismissed that as a cause of her death.

The panel “has established the existence of evidence of trauma to Ms Amini‘s body, inflicted while in the custody of the morality police”, the report says.

There was no immediate comment on the report from Iran.