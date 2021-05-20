Around 10,000 home checks a day to catch returning holidaymakers flouting 10-day isolation rule

Around 10,000 home checks will be carried out every day to catch holidaymakers flouting the 10-day isolation rule on returning from an ‘amber list’ country.

Enforcement is being stepped up as ministers plea with British tourists stay at home – but it still appeared likely to be swamped by the huge number of flights taking off.

One calculation found that up to 54,000 passengers a day will flock to sunspots such as Spain, Greece, Italy and France, with a total of 1,300 flights scheduled to fly to amber list countries by Sunday.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, refused – four times – to say whether it was “responsible or irresponsible” to defy Boris Johnson and go on holiday there.

He also hinted the ‘green list’ of quarantine-free destinations will expand soon – just days after the prime minister warned holidaymakers to expect disappointment.

Asked if he was pushing for “the green list to be extended”, Mr Shapps replied: “Yes of course.”

Amid the Cabinet confusion over travel to amber countries, the Home Office said it could now carry out 10,000 home inspections a day, with 30,000 were conducted last week.

Anyone found to be out of their house when required to be self-isolating risks a fine of up to £10,000 – although only around 600 are thought to have been imposed so far.

Asked if such people should expect a “knock on the door” when they return from holidays, Priti Patel told the Daily Mail: “Yes, people should.

“There is a service, provision is in place, capacity has been increased for that very reason. People will not go unchecked.

“Significant resources have been put in place – millions of pounds – in terms of the follow-up checking of people around their testing and making sure they stay at home. It has been stepped up.”

