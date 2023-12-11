Home Office will spend £700m on small boats plan, contracts reveal

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Home Office plans to spend at least £700m on managing migrants who arrive on small boats during this decade, according to government contracts.

Rishi Sunak faces his most perilous week at No 10 as the fate of his flagship Rwanda bill – aimed at fulfilling “stop the boats” pledge – lies in the hands of two warring Tory factions.

But it has emerged that home secretary James Cleverly’s department has seta aside huge sums for dealing with asylum seekers who arrive across the English Channel.

Some £700m will go on reception and detention and facilities until 2030, with the option of extending the contracts until 2034, according to plans first highlighted by the BBC.

The documents show that the Home Office wants at least one partner firm to help manage two large facilities in Kent in the years ahead.

The money will be spent running the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, and the reception centre at the former Manston airfield in Kent.

One part of the contract is aimed at overhauling the controversial Manston facility, aimed at accommodating up to 1,600 migrants while their claims are processed.

A migrant held at Manston trying to communicate with journalists (PA)

“The Home Office is currently transforming the site at Manston to establish permanent, purpose-built facilities,” the document states – saying the government want to “process arrivals with dignity and respect”.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said it showed that “even the Home Office doesn’t believe Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan is going to work”.

She added: “Instead of sending nearly £300m of taxpayers money to Rwanda for a failing scheme, the prime minister should be using the money to stop the criminal smuggling gangs who are organising boat crossings in the first place.”

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman responded: “A government plans for all eventualities – that is the responsible thing to do.”

It emerged last week Home Office has paid £100m more to Rwanda than previously admitted – taking the total cost of the plan so far to £290m.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Mr Sunak’s government will publish a summary of its legal advice on the legislation to revive the stalled Rwanda asylum deportation scheme.

The unusual step of releasing a summary of the advice will be seen as an attempt to placate Tory MPs as rival factions decide their positions on the bill.

No 10 denied it was an unusual move – saying there was “significant” interest in the bill. Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I’m sure it’s something MPs will wish to consider.”

A Home Office spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the department’s ongoing procurement plans.