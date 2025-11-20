Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of new homes in England has fallen to its lowest level for nearly a decade, in a blow to Labour’s hopes of meeting one of its key manifesto pledges.

Keir Starmer has promised to build 1.5million new homes in five years, an average of 300,000 homes per year, but official figures show just 208,600 were created in England in 2024/25, down 6 per cent from 221,409 the previous year.

The number of additional new homes is the lowest for a financial year since 2015/16, when the figure was 195,534.

Housing secretary Steve Reed said the statistics showed “the extent of the housing crisis” Labour inherited, but the Tories said the figures showed Labour “have no plan for delivering new homes”, adding that numbers had fallen to a level “below what the Conservatives achieved during a global pandemic”.

Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by the next election, but will need to increase the pace of building if it is to meet its target

Mr Reed said Labour had taken over “a planning system that blocked rather than built, and high inflation and soaring construction costs that created a perfect storm holding back housebuilding”.

He insisted the 1.5 million homes target was “not just a number – it’s a way to give children a secure home, for young people finally to move out and enjoy independence, and for working families to have place to call their own”.

But Sir James Cleverly, the shadow housing secretary, said: “The Labour government’s record on housing is abysmal. Their own statistics are a damning indictment of their failed housing policy. New builds are down to a level below what the Conservatives achieved during a global pandemic.

“Labour’s much-trumpeted target of 1.5 million homes is dead in the water. Clearly, they have no plan for delivering new homes. So much for ‘build, baby, build.’”

There were 190,602 new builds, 17,708 properties that saw a change of use from non-domestic to residential, plus 3,846 conversions between houses and flats, according to data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

A further 1,076 other types of homes were added, such as caravans and house boats, while there were 4,632 demolitions.

The number of new homes supplied in England – defined as “net additional dwellings” – is based on local authority estimates of gains and losses.

The government has pledged to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England over the course of this parliament, which is due to last until summer 2029.

Separate figures published by the MHCLG alongside the annual data suggest 124,800 new homes have been delivered in England so far this financial year (from April 1 to November 9), while 275,600 have been delivered since the start of the current parliament on July 9 2024.

Net additional dwellings are “the primary and comprehensive measure of total housing supply”, the MHCLG said.

The annual total hit 248,591 in 2019/20: the highest number of new homes in any financial year so far this century.