First woman appointed to prestigious 700-year-old position in historic move

A historic appointment has been made in the House of Lords, with a woman taking its most senior position for the first time in over 700 years.

Chloe Kilcoyne Mawson is set to become the 66th Clerk of the Parliaments, a prestigious role established in the 13th century.

She will assume the post in April 2026, succeeding Simon Burton upon his retirement.

Ms Mawson said: “It is an absolute honour to have been appointed as the next Clerk of the Parliaments. I feel privileged to have been trusted to take forward this historic and important role that dates back over 700 years.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Simon Burton for his years of public service and for everything he has achieved during his term of office. I am excited to build on his values-based approach.

“I look forward to working with the talented teams across the administration and bicameral services to develop the ways we support the House and its members to fulfil their important constitutional role.”

Ms Mawson, who is currently the Clerk Assistant in the Lords, will be the principal source of procedural and constitutional advice.

In her new position, she will also be responsible for keeping the official records of the membership and business of the House, and employing staff.

Additionally, she will be tasked with ensuring the text of Acts is accurate.

Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Smith said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm His Majesty’s approval of Chloe as our next Clerk of the Parliaments. She is widely respected across the House for her knowledge, experience and skills.

“I would also like to thank her predecessor Simon Burton for his long and valued service in Parliament, and wish him well for the future.”

The recruitment exercise was conducted by the Leader of the House, Baroness Smith of Basildon, the Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Leaders of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats in the Lords, Convenor of the Crossbench peers and an external panel member.