Shocking state of asbestos-ridden Houses of Parliament uncovered in new survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 44 fires have broken out in the Houses of Parliament over the past decade, with more than 1,000 incidents of asbestos uncovered, figures have shown.

Concerns have been raised repeatedly that the iconic Westminster building could face a Notre-Dame style blaze if restoration work is not completed, with four fires in 2024 alone.

However, plans to restore the Palace of Westminster are likely to cost billions, with the fastest option likely to take more than a decade and would consist of both the House of Lords and Commons relocating on a temporary basis.

Details of the toxic materials were released to Labour peer Peter Hain, which showed that asbestos had been found in 1,057 items.

open image in gallery Plans to restore the building cost billions of pounds (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Along with persistent and regular fire outbreaks – 44 recorded over the last 10 years – which could erupt at any time and burn down parliament, the whole Palace of Westminster is infested with asbestos,” Mr Hain told The Guardian.

“Over 1,000 cases of such a real and present danger to MPs, peers, staff and visitors have been identified. This iconic world heritage site should be decanted, renewed and restored as soon as possible, as both the Commons and Lords agreed years ago.

“We are otherwise working in a potential Notre Dame inferno compounded by a potentially lethal asbestosis threat.”

The report said that management surveys were monitoring the items to see if they needed to be removed.

Deputy Lords speaker John Gardiner confirmed in December that new plans for restoration would only be available later this year, which include three options, which includes a full relocation, a continued presence only for some parliamentarians, and a rolling programme of works.

However, it is likely to divide MPs as each of the plans cost billions, with the rolling programme of works likely to take up to 70 years.