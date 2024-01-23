Houthi strikes show Britain ‘backs words and warnings with action’, Lord Cameron says

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Cameron has said the latest strikes against Houthi rebels show Britain “backs our words and warnings with action”.

The foreign secretary warned the UK will continue attacks on the rebel group in order to degrade its capabilities, after it continued targeting cargo ships in the region.

Lord Cameron said: “Since we last took action 10 days ago, there have been over 12 attacks on shipping by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Lord Cameron said Britain ‘backs up our words and warnings with action’ (PA Wire)

“These attacks are illegal, unacceptable and what we’ve done again is send the clearest possible message that we will continue to degrade their ability to carry out these attacks - while sending the clearest possible message that we back our words and our warnings with action.”

His comments came after Britain and the US launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Officials say the joint operation by British and American warplanes took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, in the second set of coordinated strikes against the Iran-backed militants since they began attacking international shipping in the Red Sea.

Monday night’s strikes were significantly smaller in scale than the first joint US-UK operation 10 days earlier, which hit as many as 60 different targets spanning the length and breadth of Houthi-controlled Yemen.

The Ministry of Defence said fresh strikes were carried out against Houthi targets (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright) (PA Media)

Despite those major strikes against the group earlier this month, ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes. The Houthis initially said they were targeting vessels linked to Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians suffering in Gaza, and have since expanded their missile attacks to include British and American ships.

In a joint statement, the governments of the US, UK, Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands said the “precision strikes” were “intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners”.