Boris Johnson and David Cameron warn Rishi Sunak not to cut back HS2

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson and David Cameron have warned Rishi Sunak not to cut back HS2 – amid concerns that the railway's leg to Manchester could be axed.

The Independent revealed last week that Mr Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt were considering scrapping the project's northern section, despite having already spent £2.3 billion on it.

Mr Johnson described the proposed cut as "total Treasury-driven nonsense", telling the Times: "It makes no sense at all to deliver a mutilated HS2."

He added: “We need to connect the Midlands with the north with HS2 because that is the way to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail. And it makes no sense for HS2 to terminate at Old Oak Common rather than Euston.

David Cameron is also said to have privately raised concerns about cutting the project.

“It’s unusual for him — he’s tended to stay out of politics ever since he left,” one source said.

Cuts under consideration include the sections north of Birmingham, as well as terminating the line early at Old Oak Common station in outer London, rather than at Euston.

George Osborne, the chancellor who originally signed off HS2, has already described the proposed cut as a "mistake".

HS2 is a high speed rail line intended to stretch from London through the midlands, to major cities of the north.

It will speed up journey times, including on routes it does not directly serve, such as to Scotland, but will also release capacity on existing railway lines to add local and regional services.

This week Mr Hunt said the government was "looking at all the options", adding: "We do need to find a way of delivering infrastructure projects that doesn’t cost taxpayers billions and billions of pounds.”

The Treasury chief said no decisions had yet been taken.

HS2’s original leg to Leeds via Sheffield was already scrapped under Mr Johnson premiership, while Mr Sunak was chancellor.

Labour's official policy is to build HS2 in full, including the previously cancelled spur to Leeds – though spokespeople for the opposition party have at times in the last two weeks appeared reluctant to re-state this.

It is also understood that any move by the government to pull the legislation for the northern phase of the project – which is currently going through parliament – would significantly complicate the process for a new government finishing it.