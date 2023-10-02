Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has shelved the northern leg of HS2 – weeks after The Independent revealed he held secret talks with chancellor Jeremy Hunt about axing the project.

The Independent understands the Manchester leg of the high-speed rail project has been pushed back by at least seven years as part of a bid to scrap the project in the long term.

It means the line will not make it past Birmingham and the northern city will no longer get a new connection to London, a move set to spark fury among northern business leaders, MPs and mayors.

A source close to the government discussions said that Mr Sunak would announce the northern leg had been shelved at the Tory conference in Manchester – mostly likely in his Wednesday speech, though it could be brought forward to Tuesday.

The source said there would be some “reallocation” of HS2 money to the east-west rail projects known as Northern Powerhouse Rail.

No 10 denied any final decisions had been made, but The Independent understands plans are under way to finalise the compromise over Northern Powerhouse Rail so the announcement can be made before the Tory conference ends.

This publication first revealed the talks – codenamed Project Redwood – earlier this month, when a cost estimate showed the government spent £2.3bn on stage two of the high-speed railway from Birmingham to Manchester.

The document, seen by The Independent, showed shelving the northern phase would save up to £34bn.

After The Independent broke the story on 14 September, Downing Street repeatedly stone-walled before ministers accepted talks over the most dramatic decision in years to stop the second phase.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak to shelve HS2’s northern leg (PA)

The decision has attracted opposition from Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as ex-chancellor Philip Hammond who have all urged the PM not to cut the high-speed rail route.

It comes hours after Mr Hunt gave the clearest signal yet that he is ready to axe the northern leg as he attacked some of the high-speed rail project’s “totally unacceptable” costs.

Reports suggest Mr Hunt has already signed off on “reallocating” money for HS2’s northern leg to other transport projects – but Mr Sunak is yet to approve the radical move.

Mr Hunt indicated that he wanted to cut costs, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “As chancellor, I do have to answer the question as to why it costs 10 times more to build a railway in this country than just across the Channel in France.”

The chancellor told LBC: “I need to have an answer why it costs 10 times more to build high-speed rail in this country than it does across the Channel in France. Some of that spend you’ve been talking about [on public relation costs] is totally unacceptable.”

More follows...