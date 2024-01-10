Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Building HS2 between London and Birmingham alone will cost as much as £66.6bn, almost twice as much as the original estimate for the entire project.

The chief executive of HS2 Ltd said the cost has soared from an initial estimate under Gordon Brown’s government that it would cost just £37.5bn (in 2009 prices).

That was under original plans for the project, which included connections to Leeds and Manchester that have since been scrapped.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his conference speech to axe HS2 north of Birmingham (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

And on Wednesday, Sir Jon said the estimated cost for Phase 1, from London to Birmingham, is between £49bn and £56.6bn at 2019 prices.

And adjusting the range for current prices involves "adding somewhere between eight and £10bn pounds", he told a committee of MPs.

Sir Jon said reasons for the cost increase include original budgets being too low, changes to scope, poor delivery and inflation.

He went on: "It is the Government’s long-standing policy that infrastructure estimates are only updated at Spending Review points, that’s my understanding of it.

"So that’s why we’re still working to 2019 prices and the whole conversation about 2019, which is to be frank with you an administrative burden of some significance in the organisation."

It comes four months after The Independent first revealed talks between Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to scrap the second phase of the high speed rail project.

The PM later confirmed the phase, connecting Birmingham to Manchester, would be scrapped, prompting outrage from northern business chiefs and political leaders.

Mr Sunak promised the government would re-invest £36bn from the high-speed rail project in a series of road and rail schemes across the country.

Sir Jon also confirmed that HS2 trains now running between Birmingham and Manchester will be slower than Pendolino trains currently being operated by Avanti on the line.

Since HS2’s northern leg was scrapped, the high speed trains running from London will continue their journey up north, but slower to adapt to the existing rail lines.

And extraordinarily, because of a lower ability to tilt at the bends on the line, the HS2 trains will run slower than the Pendolinos currently running on the tracks.

Plans to scrap HS2 in the north, revealed by The Independent, sparked a backlash with critics saying it will further entrench the north-south divide (PA)

Sir Jon went on to tell MPs there are four reasons why the cost of HS2 is more than the initial estimate.

“The cost estimate in the first place, and the budget that was set in the first place were too low in my opinion,” he said.

He went on: “There have been some changes to the scope… there definitely has been some poor delivery on our point… and fourthly, there’s inflation.”

Sir Jon added: “It’s worth remembering that between 2010 when prime minister Gordon Brown launched HS2 and 2019 when the current budget was set, the scope of HS2 has been changed significantly by a whole series of ministers.”