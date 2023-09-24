Could Labour just build HS2 in full if they win the general election?

Rishi Sunak could be poised to sign off more cuts to HS2, with an announcement expected in the coming week. But if the prime minister does announce new cuts, he will do so with a rather large elephant in the room: the next general election.

An election is expected to be held sometime next year, and after it is over, if the polls are to be believed, the Conservatives will no longer be in power.

Will Sunak’s decisions on HS2, which will not see services run for many years, even make a difference if an incoming Labour government decides to take a different course?