Northern mayors urge vote in parliament on Boris Johnson’s cuts to rail plan

Missing or downgraded rail projects dumped from a government’s rail plan are expected to hold back services for 22 million people, after ministers scrapped plans for two key new lines across the North.
Northern leaders on Thursday demanded the Integrated Rail Review be put to a free vote in parliament – urging Tory MPs to "do some soul searching" and vote against it.
The long-awaited strategy ditched a previous promise for a high-speed line between Manchester and Leeds, cut the eastern leg of HS2 serving the midlands and Yorkshire, and rejected proposals for rail upgrades in the north east.
The government says it is bringing forward the biggest public rail investment ever, while Boris Johnson said his critics were talking "total rubbish".
But in a joint press conference held by Northern leaders after the announcement West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said the rail plan was a "betrayal of the North" and a "betrayal of the Government's levelling-up promise".
She branded the programme a "20th century upgrade to 19th century infrastructure", stating: "Whitehall seems not to have listened to northern voices. HS2 will now stop short of Yorkshire and the high-speed Northern Powerhouse Rail will stop at the border. This is not levelling up."
Jamie Driscoll, mayor of the North of Tyne, added: "It really is the case that the government's misjudged this, and misjudged the strength of feeling. Everybody in the North is getting a bargain-basement solution. It just doesn't cut it."
Under the plans, which were only finalised first thing on Thursday morning, the government says it will build a new line between Warrington and just east of Manchester.
But the journey into Liverpool and across the Pennines to Leeds will be done on upgraded existing lines – which transport officials dubbed the "minimum viable" project. The approach taken by the government will release less capacity for additional services, and there will be no stop at Bradford – a key element of the original design. Proposals to reopen the Leamside line and boost capacity heading into the north east of England were also shelved.
On HS2, the eastern leg will be built from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway, instead of a continuing onto Leeds. As a result, capacity will not be released on the east coast mainline and midland mainline. Nottingham and Derby city centres will gain direct HS2 services to London.
The government also used the rail plan to recommit to Transpennine electrification and the electrification of the midland mainline – projects which it had previously announced but then cancelled.
It also says it will investigate proposals for a "rapid transit" system for Leeds. HS2 will go ahead to Manchester, as previously planned, although a link at Golborne to the West Coast Mainline required for services to Scotland is still under review. Parts of the midlands fared better under the review, with a green light for the Midland Hub rail programme pushed for by local leaders.
In total areas representing 21.8 million people get less than they were hoping for from the plan – more if those affected by the lack of capacity increase on the east coast mainline are included.
Speaking at their press conference the Northern mayors pushed for a vote in parliament on the proposals – particularly whether to add a through station via Bradford.
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said his city had done better out of the plan than other parts of the north but that he was standing "with my fellow Northern mayors today because we are one north".
Mr Burnham continued: "We are calling today for a free vote in parliament on these plans before they go any further.
"There are MPs in the North of England who say that they were loaned people's votes. Well, those MPs elected with those loaned votes need to be given an opportunity now to say whether or not this plan is good enough for their constituents and that it represents the levelling up when they were elected with those loaned voted.
"Particularly, rather than casting the whole thing aside there is a specific question that parliament should consider and that is whether or not it is right to add a further £4bn or so into this plan to create this line into Manchester, Bradford, and Leeds. That is the issue."
Dan Jarvis, the mayor of South Yorkshire combined authority, said he did not think the government had the numbers to carry a vote on the policy.
"My reckoning of the numbers if that there wouldn't be a parliamentary majority for the proposals that the government have brought forward," he said.
"So I don't think that we should consider this as the end of the matter and I would anticipate that the opposition and others will look to find a way to have that vote and for MPs to have that opportunity to have their say.
He said that many MPs, including Conservatives, were "deeply unhappy with these proposals", believing that "the North had been sold well short".
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the policy showed that the government's "levelling up" promises were "just a slogan".
"If you can't level up in Bradford then the whole levelling-up agenda is seen for what it really is," he said on a visit to the city on Thursday.
Accusing Boris Johnson of having "let down everybody in the North", he told reporters: "The North of England has been betrayed.
"Because the Prime Minister made two very important promises: HS2 all the way to Leeds, a new line, that promise has been ripped up. He also promised Northern Powerhouse Rail, a new line from Manchester to Leeds, and that plan has been ripped up.
"This was the first test of 'levelling up' and the Government has completely failed and let down everybody in the North, and you can't believe a word the Prime Minister says."
But Boris Johnson said it was "total rubbish" to suggest he was breaking his promises.
"Of course, there are going to be people who, you know, always want everything at once. And there are lots of people who'll say, 'look, what we should do is carve huge new railways through virgin territory, smashing through unspoilt countryside and villages, and do it all at once'," he said.
"The problem with that is those extra high-speed lines take decades and they don't deliver the commuter benefits that I'm talking about. We will eventually do them."
