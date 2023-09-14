Sunak under pressure over HS2 as he refuses to rule out scrapping northern stage

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Downing Street has refused to guarantee HS2 will run to Manchester as planned amid reports Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are in talks about scrapping the project’s northern phase.

It comes after The Independent revealed ministers are considering shelving the second stage amid concerns about spiralling costs and delays.

The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters in Westminster that“spades are already in the ground on our HS2 programme and we’re focused on delivering it” but that it would not promise the line would go to Manchester.

“I can’t comment on speculation around a leaked document. It is obviously standard process for departments to discuss the phasing of major projects like HS2… but the work is already under way,” he said.

Asked whether Mr Sunak was committed to the line going to Manchester, the spokesman said: “We are committed to HS2, to the project. I can’t comment on the speculation that’s a result of a photograph.

“We are as you know looking at the rephasing of the work in the best interests of passengers and taxpayers.”

Northern leaders on Thursday morning reacted with fury to the news, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accusing ministers of “making the north pay for their failure”.

