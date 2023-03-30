Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Humza Yousaf has appointed the Scottish government’s first minister for independence. Jamie Hepburn was announced on Wednesday in a government reshuffle. The post comes with a £98,000 salary.

Several peers raised their objection to the role, arguing that constitutional change was a reserved matter, not a matter for the devolved government.

Scottish Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: “In Scotland, we’ve had a minister for tourism since 1999, but they haven’t made such an appointment in the current government of Scotland.

Humza Yousaf during his First Minister’s Questions debut (PA)

“But instead they’ve appointed a minister for independence – a minister for independence, when the prime minister has ruled out a referendum, quite rightly.”

Addressing treasury minister Baroness Penn, he asked: “Will she get her officials to look into this unauthorised expenditure by the Scottish government?”

Last year, the Scottish government faced a backlash after it emerged that it had set aside £20m for a second independence referendum, which they planned to hold in 2023.

But the Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish parliament did not have the power to legislate for another vote without the UK government’s agreement. The money was then allocated to tackle fuel poverty in Scotland.

But Mr Yousaf, the first minister, who was announced as the winner of the SNP leadership race on Monday, had pledged to create a position in his ministry for an independence portfolio during his campaign.

He defended this to the Sunday National, saying: “Why on Earth would you not use the machinery of government to fund the cause?

“Remember, we’re elected on a platform of independence – perfectly legitimate for us to be using the government to further that cause.”

Meanwhile, climate activists disrupted his first FMQs on Thursday, shouting as Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross challenged Mr Yousaf over his choice of cabinet and ministerial appointments.

Humza Yousaf, centre, with his new cabinet (PA)

With more disruption after proceedings were suspended five times, presiding officer Alison Johnstone announced the session would have to come to an end.

School children who had been visiting the parliament to watch the weekly First Minister’s Questions session were permitted to stay.

Ms Johnstone afterwards spoke of her “deep regret” at having to take such action. “Far too regularly, disruption is causing members to lose the opportunity to ask questions,” she said.

Mr Yousaf told the presiding officer he agreed with the action taken, adding he was “delighted” the school children had been permitted to remain.

“Can I commend the young people for behaving much better than some of the adults that were in the public gallery,” the first minister said.

He told journalists later: “I understand why people want to demonstrate about very important issues of the day, but this disruption is stopping members of the Scottish parliament keeping me under scrutiny.”

Mr Yousaf said the presiding officer has raised the issue with him and parliament is “proactively” looking at measures to deal with the protests.

Mr Ross blasted the protesters, saying: “This shower have been doing this week after week, and the image of genuine constituents being forced out of our parliament is one we will all regret and one none of us want to see repeated.”

The disruption comes after Holyrood announced it had banned mobile phones from the public gallery during First Minister’s Questions as part of efforts to deter protesters.