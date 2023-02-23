Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

SNP leadership contender Humza Yousaf has come under pressure to explain why he skipped the crucial Holyrood vote legalising gay marriage in Scotland a decade ago.

It follows the storm which has engulfed Kate Forbes’ campaign to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, after she revealed she would have voted against same-sex marriage legislation and said having a child outside of marriage was “wrong”.

Mr Yousaf, who says he supports equal marriage, has denied deliberately skipping the key vote on gay marriage in 2014 – despite setting up a diary clash 19 days beforehand.

The Scottish health secretary said he had a meeting over the case of a Scottish citizen on death row in Pakistan for blasphemy at the country’s consulate.

Asked by ITV Border about whether he could have rearranged his diary to be there, Mr Yousaf insisted that he had missed it “for good reason”.

Mr Yousaf said: “I was meeting the Pakistan consulate over a very important case that was a Scottish citizen in Pakistan on death row for the issue of blasphemy.”

“It was not a meeting that I felt could be avoided. But also I had stated very publicly by that point as well, very publicly, my support for equal marriage,” he added.

But records show that the Scottish citizen Mohammad Ashgar was not sentenced to death in Pakistan until a week after Mr Yousaf set up the meeting on 16 January 2014.

Asked whether he had been under pressure from the Muslim community to miss it, Mr Yousaf said: “I won’t lie to you, there will be some difficult conversations sometimes with what you describe as ‘my community’.”

Mr Yousaf, who had voted for the same-sex marriage bill at an earlier stage, added: “I have no problem saying to you, unequivocally, as I did in 2014, that I support equality for all.”

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf (PA)

External affairs secretary at the time, Mr Yousaf was the only Scottish government minister to skip the historic final vote which saw same-sex marriage made legal in Scotland.

The SNP leadership hopeful, bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest, suggested the issue had been “resurrected” to undermine his campaign.

Asked about it by Sky News on Thursday, he said: “It’s incredible that in the years that have proceeded since then nobody has ever raised. It seems to me somewhat convenient that’s happening during the election leadership bid.”

It comes as Ms Forbes, a devout Christian, offered an apology for the hurt caused by the remarks on gay marriage and pledged to protect the rights of all Scots.

The finance secretary, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, said she felt “greatly burdened” that offence had been caused by her views on social issues. She added: “It is possible to be a person of faith, and to defend others’ rights to have no faith or a different faith.”

The Free Church of Scotland condemned the “anti-Christian intolerance” it claimed had been shown to Ms Forbes, saying it demonstrated “a level of bigotry that has no place in a pluralistic and diverse society”.

Despite saying she would not wade in on the SNP contest to find her successor, Ms Sturgeon made pointed remarks about the Forbes row, saying scrutiny of their personal views was legitimate.

“Whoever is first minister, the views that they have on all sorts of issues matter,” said the departing first minister. “Because people look to their first minister to see someone who will stand up for them and their rights.”

Mr Yousaf did not rule out giving Ms Forbes a cabinet position if he was to win the contest. “I think Kate’s extremely talented, extremely able, I think anybody would want to see her at the heart of Scottish politics.”

Nominations for the SNP leadership race close on Friday, with Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ash Regan expected to garner enough support to progress to the members’ vote. The new SNP leader will be announced on March 27.