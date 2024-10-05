Hungarians protest state media 'propaganda factory' and demand unbiased press

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Thousands of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Hungary's public media corporation on Saturday to demonstrate against what they say is an entrenched propaganda network operated by the nationalist government at taxpayer expense.

The protest was organized by Hungary's most prominent opposition figure, Péter Magyar, and his upstart TISZA party, which has emerged in recent months as the most serious political challenge for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán since he took power nearly 15 years ago.

Magyar, whose party received nearly 30% of the vote in European Union elections this summer and is polling within a few points of the governing Fidesz party, has been outspoken about what he sees as the damage Orbán’s “propaganda factory” has done to Hungary’s democracy.

“What is happening here in Hungary in 2024, and calling itself ‘public service’ media, is a global scandal,” Magyar told the crowd in Budapest on Saturday. “Enough of the nastiness, enough of the lies, enough of the propaganda. Our patience has run out. The time for confrontation has come.”

Both Hungarian and international observers have long warned that press freedom in the Central European country was under threat, and that Orbán's party has used media buyouts by government-connected business tycoons to build a pro-government media empire.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders estimates that such buyouts have given Orbán’s party control of some 80% of Hungary’s media market resources. In 2021, the group put Orbán on its list of media “predators,” the first EU leader to earn the distinction.

On Saturday, Balázs Tömpe, a protester that traveled several hours to attend the demonstration, called the state media headquarters a “factory of lies.”

“The propaganda goes out at such a level and is so unbalanced that it’s blood boiling, and I think we need to raise our voices,” he said. "It’s nonsense that only government propaganda comes out in the media that is financed by the taxpayers.”

A retired teacher from southern Hungary, Ágnes Gera, said dissenting voices were censored from the public media, limiting Hungarians' access to information about political alternatives.

“It’s very burdensome and unfortunate that the system works this way where the public only hears from one side and don’t even know about the other side,” she said.

Magyar demanded the resignation of the public media director, and echoed complaints from many opposition politicians that they are not provided the opportunity to appear on public television to communicate with voters.

He called his supporters to another demonstration on Oct 23, a national holiday commemorating Hungary's failed revolution against Soviet domination in 1956.