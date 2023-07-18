Jump to content

BBC’s Huw Edwards investigation could take months, says director-general Tim Davie

Corporation is ‘keen to receive any information’ on subject

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:16
Comments
<p>Tim Davie, BBC director-general, at the committee</p>

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, at the committee

(UK Parliament)

The BBC's fact-finding investigation into allegations against Huw Edwards could take months, the broadcaster's director-general has said.

Speaking at a hearing of the House of Lords communications and digital committee Tim Davie said the probe could take "weeks or a couple of months or even longer".

The corporation is looking into allegations against the suspended presenter, who was named last week by his wife as the man at the centre of a media storm.

Speaking on Tuesday Mr Davie said the public broadcaster was trying to balance its duty of care with the allegations and public interest.

"This has been a difficult affair where we have tried to calmly and reasonably navigate some difficult concerns around the allegations themselves, duty of care, privacy and legitimate public interest," he told the committee.

On the subject of timing, the director-general added: "We are in the process of looking at those facts, we are keen to receive any information, we want to understand anything that is out there.

"It's difficult to give a precise time on that because you have to go though that diligently, assess the information, there are duty of care concerns within that.

"Because I'm not control of all the variables that could take weeks or a couple of months or even longer, depending on what we get and managing the individuals concerned flawlessly.

"My main priority is to be fair and get all the information into that process and act judiciously."

Mr Davie also told the committee that he expected a separate review of the BBC's complaints protocols to report in the autumn or late autumn.

Mr Edwards' wife Vicky Flind last week revealed that the presenter was currently in hospital seeking treatment for mental health issues.

The BBC probe into the presenter will examine allegations made by the Sun newspaper, as well as further allegations made by BBC News.

A spokesperson for the BBC said last week that its probe would ensure "due process and a thorough assessment of the facts".

In her statement last week Ms Flind said she was revealing Mr Edwards’ name “out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”, noting that he had been “treated for severe depression in recent years”.

