Data regulator investigating X over sexual images created by Grok chatbot

The data regulator has opened a formal probe into X and xAI over their compliance with UK law after the chatbot Grok was used to generate sexual deepfake images without consent.

Ofcom launched an investigation into the platform and its chatbot several weeks ago, and X has since said it has brought in measures to address the issues raised.

Elon Musk’s social media site and its chatbot have come under mounting pressure over reports of sexualised images being created, including of minors.

X is also facing investigation by the European Commission and on Tuesday French prosecutors raided its offices in the country as part of a preliminary investigation into offences including spreading child sexual abuse images and deepfakes.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the reports raised “serious concerns” under UK data protection laws, such as whether “appropriate safeguards were built into Grok’s design and deployment”.

William Malcolm, executive director for regulatory risk and innovation at the ICO, said: “The reports about Grok raise deeply troubling questions about how people’s personal data has been used to generate intimate or sexualised images without their knowledge or consent, and whether the necessary safeguards were put in place to prevent this.

“Losing control of personal data in this way can cause immediate and significant harm. This is particularly the case where children are involved.”

The watchdog is working closely with Ofcom and international regulators, he said.

“Our investigation will assess whether XIUC and X.AI have complied with data protection law in the development and deployment of the Grok services, including the safeguards in place to protect people’s data rights.

“Where we find obligations have not been met, we will take action to protect the public.”

Ofcom, meanwhile, said it was still gathering evidence for its own investigation into X and that the probe could take months.

It noted that it was unable to investigate xAI, which provides the standalone Grok chatbot app, because of the way the Online Safety Act applies to chatbots.

Ofcom said in a statement: “We continue to demand answers from xAI about the risks it poses.

“We are examining whether to launch an investigation into its compliance with the rules requiring services that publish pornographic material to use highly-effective age checks to prevent children from accessing that content.”

Meanwhile, X has taken steps to address the issue and must be given a “full opportunity to make representations”, Ofcom added.

On Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors’ office announced ongoing searches at the company’s offices in France and said it was leaving the platform.

“At this stage, the conduct of the investigation is based on a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on the national territory,” the statement said.