Watch live: MPs debate Illegal Migration Bill in parliament

Watch live as MPs debate the Illegal Migration Bill as it returns to the House of Commons on Monday, 27 March.

Under the policy, those who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and “promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country,” and will not be able to return or claim British citizenship.

It was established following Rishi Sunak’s announcement that he wanted to “stop” small boats from crossing the English Channel.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has condemned the bill, declaring that it “would amount to an asylum ban” with “no consideration” of individual circumstances.

The bill has caused divisions within the Conservative party, with right-wing MPs unhappy as they do not believe it goes far enough, while others on the liberal wing want to see the prime minister do more to establish safe routes for asylum seekers to come to Britain.

