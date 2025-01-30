Labour’s border bill to 'block migrants from claiming slavery protections’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s new small boats legislation will reportedly retain a number of controversial measures the party previously opposed, including a ban on migrants claiming modern slavery protections and powers to detain children.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill – set to be published on Thursday – is expected to include new counterterrorism-style powers to target people smugglers, including the seizure of mobile phones and financial assets.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to use the legislation to “smash the gangs” and significantly reduce the number of people illegally arriving in the UK, with more than a thousand people having arrived in the UK via small boat this year so far.

While Labour previously accused the Tories of trashing slavery protections through their 2023 Illegal Migration Act - which the party repeatedly voted against - the new bill will reportedly fail to reverse a number of measures included in the old bill.

According to The Times, the legislation is expected to include a ban on illegal migrants claiming protections under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, as well as powers to detain child refugees for up to 28 days.

Victims of modern slavery who arrived in the UK illegally were prevented from accessing the UK’s national referral mechanism (NRM) under the last government’s legislation — the system for supporting and identifying victims.

Sir Keir Starmer said the legislation would “drive a coach and horses” through protections for women who were trafficked to the UK as victims of modern slavery.

Meanwhile, Jess Phillips – who now sits in Sir Keir’s government as safeguarding minister – claimed it was as a “a traffickers’ dream, a tool for their control” as it effectively hid modern slavery victims from UK authorities.

But the Conservative government argued that the NRM was being unfairly used by migrants to avoid deportation.

Mr Sunak’s illegal migration act also allowed unaccompanied children to be detained for up to eight days, and up to 28 if their age was under dispute by the Home Office. This is also said to be retained in the new bill.

In addition, the government is expected to retain the cap on the number of migrants who can arrive each year on safe and legal routes - a measure which government sources told The Times was imposed to mitigate criticism from the Conservatives and Reform UK.

The legislation is expected to see people-smuggling suspects facing travel bans and social media blackouts as part of an attempt to crack down on organised immigration crime.

Court orders to restrict the activity of those under investigation for such crimes will be strengthened, with suspects facing bans on laptop or mobile phones, accessing social media networks, associating with certain people, or accessing their finances under the measures announced by the Home Office.

Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) can already be sought to curb the movement of people involved in organised immigration crime.

But the government said the measures are not being used to their full effect and plans to introduce new “interim” SCPOs designed to place “immediate” restrictions on suspects’ activity while a full order is considered by the courts.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Dangerous criminal people-smugglers are profiting from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.

“Stronger international collaboration has already led to important arrests and action against dangerous gangs over the last few months.

“We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.

“Border security is one of the foundations of this Government’s Plan for Change, including making people better off, delivering safer streets and strengthening our NHS, and we will do everything in our power to deliver for working people.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.