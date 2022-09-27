IMF urges Kwarteng and Truss to rethink tax cuts in rare intervention

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The International Monetary Fund has criticised Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic policies, warning that “large and untargeted fiscal packages” would likely deepen inequality in Britain.

In a rare intervention, the IMF took aim at the British government after the UK chancellor’s mini-Budget on Friday caused sterling and bonds to plummet and gilt yields to soar, raising the cost of borrowing.

The market turmoil started after investors were spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s plan to offer tax cuts to the richest and to increase state expenditure dramatically.

“We are closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities,” an IMF spokesperson said.

“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy,” they added.

The global lender predicted that the UK’s new measures would “likely increase inequality” rather than achieving the government’s aim of creating a prosperous Britain.

It urged the British chancellor to change tack when he gives a statement on 23 November, a promise he made earlier this week in a bid to calm the markets.

“The 23 November budget will present an early opportunity for the UK Government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high income earners,” the IMF said.

More follows...