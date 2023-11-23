Rishi Sunak under mounting pressure as net migration soars again

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is braced for a backlash from right-wing Tory MPs as net migration to the UK soared yet again to 672,000.

The prime minister is under pressure to deliver on a 2019 manifesto pledge to bring the number of people migrating to Britain down.

But official figures showed that in the 12 months to June, a total of 1.2million people arrived to live in the UK, with overall net migration at 672,000.

In May, net migration stood at 606,000, a figure Mr Sunak described as “too high”, adding: “I want to bring them down.”

However, the Office for National Statistics on Thursday also revised its estimate for 2022’s net migration figure to 745,000, meaning Thursday’s figure represents a slight dip.

But Thursday’s net migration figure is more thanthan three times the level when the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged to ensure “overall numbers come down”.

The latest increase will infuriate Tory MPs on the right of the party who have called on the prime minister to crack down on the number of people coming to Britain to live and work.

As well as concerns over the net migration figure, Mr Sunak is under intense pressure to deliver on his pledge to “stop the boats”.

The PM’s plans faced a major setback when the Supreme Court ruled a scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful.

He is now pinning his hopes on a new treaty with the African country which he hopes will address judges’ concerns. Mr Sunak is also planning to pass legislation ruling Rwanda a “safe” country to get the deportation scheme up and running.

But Thursday’s figures show a total of 40,386 people crossed the channel in small boats in the past 12 months.

Pressure to “stop the boats” will also mount after a man and a woman drowned on Wednesday when a small boat trying to cross the Channel to the UK capsized just after leaving the French coast.

One person was airlifted to safety while at least 57 others were rescued by boat and taken to the French town of Boulogne-sur-Mer. Several of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, the authorities said.

The boat reportedly got into difficulty in French waters shortly after 1pm (local time) and drowned.

The last Channel deaths were reported on 12 August when six Afghans drowned after their boat capsized. That was the worst small boat accident since 24 November 2021, when at least 27 people died in an overloaded boat.

More than 27,200 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, against a record 45,000 in 2022, according to British authorities.